The Fifa president promises even more money

The Fifa president promises even more money

The 52-year-old from Valais will be confirmed in office for a further four years at the World Football Association Congress and promises even higher profits. Although he is in legal trouble, there are no critical issues.

Fifa conductor: Gianni Infantino at the world association’s congress in Kigali.

The Fifa delegates could have spoken to Gianni Infantino about many things. Criminal proceedings are still ongoing against the president of world football’s governing body in Switzerland, which was given new impetus by a revelation in the “NZZ am Sonntag”: One of Infantino’s undocumented meetings with the then federal prosecutor Michael Lauber was bugged on behalf of Qatar.

