The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 live on ARD

Status: 07/07/2023 11:00 a.m

The countdown is on: The women’s soccer World Cup begins on July 20th. The tournament is bigger than ever, with 32 teams fighting for the title in 64 games. The ARD is there live – and reports more comprehensively than ever.

In the first, in the ARD media library, in the sports show app, in the ARD audio library and the ARD radio waves there is comprehensive reporting on various playout channels. With a view to the host countries Australia and New Zealand “Down Under”, all ARD offers have the common motto: “This World Cup is upside down!”.

“High-quality program” for the Women’s World Cup

“ARD is showing more games than ever before at a women’s soccer World Cup. Although the rights situation was unclear for a long time, we can offer our audience an attractive, high-quality and very extensive program across all channels,” says ARD sports coordinator Axel Balkausky . “That makes us proud and does justice to the importance that women’s football now has in society.”

The World Cup kicks off with the opening games New Zealand v Norway and Australia v Ireland on July 20 live on Das Erste. Another ARD program highlight is the German team’s second group game on July 30 against Colombia.

All World Cup games live on TV or stream

ARD and ZDF show all games live on TV – optionally with audio description – or as a stream. If you can’t be there live in the morning, you can watch the games in full length at any time later in the ARD media library on ARD broadcast days. There, on sportschau.de and in the Sportschau app, there are also compact summaries of all 64 World Cup games.

In the first, presenter Claus Lufen and ARD expert Nia Künzer present the World Cup live from the studio in Hamburg. Christina Graf and Bernd Schmelzer will comment on the games from New Zealand and Australia, Stephanie Baczyk from Hamburg. Carolin Kebekus provides the soundtrack of the World Cup broadcasts in the first with her song “Wir Ihr Alle Eins”.

Audio live reports on the games of the DFB women

ARD also makes the Women’s World Cup a listening experience. Full reports in the ARD radio waves, on sportschau.de and in the ARD audio library ensure the great football cinema in your head. The ARD radio programs also provide talks, news and stories about the DFB team and the World Cup.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

