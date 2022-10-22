Original title: The fifth round of the CBA League reversed and narrowly beat Shandong (quote)

Tianjin Pioneer welcomes three consecutive victories (theme)

Tonight’s News (Reporter Wang Zi from Haihe Media Center) In the fifth round of the CBA League in the Hangzhou Division last night, the Tianjin Pioneer Team defeated the Shandong Expressway Team with a 96-95 reversal, welcoming a three-game winning streak.

The battle was stalemate, and Tianjin team performed well in the second and third quarters, establishing a 3-point lead. However, in the final game, Tianjin team was hit by a 10-0 offensive wave by the opponent. At the critical moment, Jefferson (above) made a key steal and scored 7 points in a row, helping Tianjin team to reverse the opponent in a thrilling way.

In the whole game, the three Tianjin team scored in double figures. Jefferson scored a game-high 36 points. Lin Tingqian also continued his fiery touch, contributing 20 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists. Rochester, who played for Tianjin team last season, was limited by playing time and only scored 3 points for Shandong team.

In the previous two matches against Shandong team, Tianjin team lost to their opponents. Being able to withstand the pressure and win the game this time has greatly boosted the morale of the entire team. From the two-game losing streak at the beginning of the season to the current three-game winning streak, the Tianjin team has continuously adjusted its state through actual combat training. The small foreign aid Jefferson scored 30+ points in the past two games, becoming the core part of the Tianjin team’s “running and shooting” system. He has contributed key goals many times, showing the style of the Ligue 1 scoring champion last season.

According to the schedule, the Tianjin team will play against the Guangdong team tomorrow. The two sides met in the first round of the CBA playoffs last season, when the Tianjin team was “double-killed” by the opponent. In terms of strength, the Guangdong team clearly has the upper hand. However, after winning three consecutive victories recently, the Tianjin team hopes to continue the fiery state and will fight their opponents to win.