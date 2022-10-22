Home Sports The fifth round of the CBA League reversed and beat Shandong Tianjin Pioneer to welcome three consecutive victories- Sports-China Industry Network
Sports

The fifth round of the CBA League reversed and beat Shandong Tianjin Pioneer to welcome three consecutive victories- Sports-China Industry Network

by admin
The fifth round of the CBA League reversed and beat Shandong Tianjin Pioneer to welcome three consecutive victories- Sports-China Industry Network

Original title: The fifth round of the CBA League reversed and narrowly beat Shandong (quote)

Tianjin Pioneer welcomes three consecutive victories (theme)

Tonight’s News (Reporter Wang Zi from Haihe Media Center) In the fifth round of the CBA League in the Hangzhou Division last night, the Tianjin Pioneer Team defeated the Shandong Expressway Team with a 96-95 reversal, welcoming a three-game winning streak.

The battle was stalemate, and Tianjin team performed well in the second and third quarters, establishing a 3-point lead. However, in the final game, Tianjin team was hit by a 10-0 offensive wave by the opponent. At the critical moment, Jefferson (above) made a key steal and scored 7 points in a row, helping Tianjin team to reverse the opponent in a thrilling way.

In the whole game, the three Tianjin team scored in double figures. Jefferson scored a game-high 36 points. Lin Tingqian also continued his fiery touch, contributing 20 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists. Rochester, who played for Tianjin team last season, was limited by playing time and only scored 3 points for Shandong team.

In the previous two matches against Shandong team, Tianjin team lost to their opponents. Being able to withstand the pressure and win the game this time has greatly boosted the morale of the entire team. From the two-game losing streak at the beginning of the season to the current three-game winning streak, the Tianjin team has continuously adjusted its state through actual combat training. The small foreign aid Jefferson scored 30+ points in the past two games, becoming the core part of the Tianjin team’s “running and shooting” system. He has contributed key goals many times, showing the style of the Ligue 1 scoring champion last season.

See also  Art | Telling the story of the red, the national outstanding musical performance show "The Light Chaser" will be unveiled in Jinan_Shandong Province

According to the schedule, the Tianjin team will play against the Guangdong team tomorrow. The two sides met in the first round of the CBA playoffs last season, when the Tianjin team was “double-killed” by the opponent. In terms of strength, the Guangdong team clearly has the upper hand. However, after winning three consecutive victories recently, the Tianjin team hopes to continue the fiery state and will fight their opponents to win.

You may also like

The new season Men’s Volleyball Super League starts...

Alpine skiing, Soelden: the women’s giant slalom canceled

Multiple tests, for Leone a debut with applause...

The Sun apologizes to Lukaku: “Here is the...

Rally Cross Championship Canzian leads the standings and...

Canavesane to the rescue Ivrea still wants to...

Sainz and Ferrari are beautiful in front of...

Juventus-Empoli 4-0: goals from Kean, McKennie and double...

Inter, the latest: Dzeko-Correa ballot; Darmian ahead on...

URC Rugby, the Bulls move to Treviso 44-22

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy