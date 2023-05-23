The FIGC: “Juve penalized by 10 points in the standings”

Ten penalty pointsone less than what was requested by the Prosecutor of the Football Federation, led by Giuseppe Chinè, were inflicted on Juventus by the judges of the Federal Court of Appeal for the new episode of the capital gains trial. A verdict that is immediately enforceablebut does not give definitive certainties on the end of the championship: in fact the bianconeri are relegated to seventh place in the standings but arrive just before the away match Massimiliano Allegri in Empoliin the last postponement of the 36th day of the championship.

An emblematic situation of a process made up of penalties, points returned, new penalties and maximum uncertainty. The club, in an official statement, “takes note of what has been decided and reserves the right to read the reasons to evaluate a possible appeal” and expresses the “great bitterness” of the club and its millions of supporters “too much penalized by sanctions that do not seem to take account of the principle of proportionality”.

Instead, Nedved and the other six former directors were acquitted without proxyfor which the FIGC Court had met again.

The third passage to the court of appeal was therefore concluded during the day, as planned (but Juve underlines that there were five trials in all) after the acquittal of the first time and the revocation of the second, on which however the Guarantee College.

The hearing of the body chaired by Ida Raiola, held by videoconference, lasted about three hours, then the long wait for the sentence, with the federal judges who took all the necessary time while the Stock Exchange closed and the Juventus team was preparing for the Tuscan trip. “We are not satisfiedthe first impressions are negative – was the immediate comment of the Juventus manager Francesco Calvo, from Empoli -. We will evaluate the possibility of an appeal, but we must read the reasons”.

The verdict, in addition to establishing the penalty in the standings for the team, slightly less afflictive than Chinè’s requests, acquitted the seven executives of the Turin company for which the Guarantee College had asked to re-justify the responsibility: Pavel Nedved, Paolo Garimberti , Assia Grazioli Venier, Caitlin Mary Hughes, Daniela Marilungo, Francesco Roncaglio and Enrico Vellano. For all, the federal prosecutor had asked for eight months of inhibition.

The referral of the College of Guarantee to the second degree of justice of the FIGC started from the confirmed guilt of Andrea Agnelli, Maurizio Arrivabene, Fabio Paratici and Federico Cherubini but he asked to reformulate the penalty, the original -15, quantifying and motivating the contribution of these seven executives to what the Cassazione dello sport had also defined as a ‘system’ which violated the principle of sporting loyalty. Net of the new appeals from Juventus, a new turning point arrives in the infinite story linked to the proceeding on capital gains. Thus the Juventus club – and with it the whole championship – also has a clearer vision of the repercussions on the upper areas of the standings.

However, each scenario remains open

In the days remaining at the end of the championship, Allegri’s team has in fact the chance to move up the standings and return to the group of teams that will play the cups next year. Then, the word will pass to UEFAThat has an open proceeding against Juventus and awaits the Italian decisions, and the new sports trial on the salary maneuver, the hearing of which has been set for June 15th. Another month that promises to be hot for the Juventus club, given that the intentions are to close by the end of the season. The possibility of a plea deal has vanished for now (Juve’s proposed fine was not accepted, but there is still a window until the trial) but the outcome of today’s trial is another decisive turning point for the second.

“30 days to appeal”

“Should you believe that there have been any shortcomings in the Federal Court of Appeal’s arguments in terms of legitimacy, the club may propose a further appeal to the Sports Guarantee Board. “The Public Prosecutor’s Office can also do the same, regarding the acquittal of the seven ex managers and councilors of the Juventus board of directors. However, the appeal can only be proposed once again for reasons of legitimacy”.

To explain the reasons why Juventus could appeal against the new sentence of the capital gains trial, is Cesare Di Cintio, lawyer expert in sports law and since 2014 advocate in Cassation. “The deadlines for both parties to present an appeal – warns the lawyer – are thirty days from the filing of the reasons. But if Juventus wants to reduce the penalty points for the current season – he specifies – they will necessarily have to anticipate the times, perhaps requesting a shortening of the terms or proposing a precautionary request to the Guarantee Board”.

Mourinho: penalty compromised the championship

“Has Juve’s penalty compromised the championship? In my opinion, yes“. As Jose Mourinho a Dazn commented on the sentence of the Federal Court of Appeal which gave the Bianconeri a minus 10. “Knowing this thing with two games to play, for us, for all, even for Juve, it seems like a joke to me – he continued -. If they had told me that this would have happened before Monza, before Bologna, before other games to play, surely our approach would have been different in the league”. He then concluded on the question: “I prefer to say that I am sorry for the professionals who they work like me and they pay for executives. Allegri and his players have won the points they have on the pitch.”

The CEO of Inter, Giuseppe Marottainstead preferred not to comment on the matter: “I prefer not to talk, it’s a complex affair, I won’t go into the merits”, he said on the sidelines of the Charity gala dinner organized in Rome for the Italian Cup final.

“This final is certainly a source of pride for the team, for the coach, for all the corporate components – added Marotta -. It is clear that we will face this match with great motivation and a sense of belonging”.