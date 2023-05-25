Home » the FIGC prosecutor opens an investigation into the 3-2 goal, a sporting offense – breaking latest news
Sports

the FIGC prosecutor opens an investigation into the 3-2 goal, a sporting offense – breaking latest news

by admin
the FIGC prosecutor opens an investigation into the 3-2 goal, a sporting offense – breaking latest news
Of Sports editorial team

Under investigation the goal scored in the 94th minute by Kouan, which however did not help the Umbrians to avoid relegation to Serie C

The 3-2 goal scored in the 94th minute from Perugia against the Beneventolast Friday in the last day of Serie B, ended up under investigation. The federal prosecutor’s office has opened proceedings on how to score, in injury time, the third goal of the Umbrians (signed by Christian Kouan), with the hypothesis of a sporting offence. The investigations have begun, the video of the match has already been acquired and, in the coming days, the members involved in the episode will be heard.

The goal in question allowed Perugia to win with Benevento already relegated and hope for a few minutes in the playouts, possible in the event of a defeat by Brescia who were playing at the same time in Palermo. The Lombards drew 2-2, going to the playouts and condemning Castori’s team to relegation to Serie C.

May 25, 2023 (change May 25, 2023 | 21:02)

© breaking latest news

See also  Atalanta-Napoli: probable formations and where to see them on TV - Sport - Football

You may also like

EpiMen Plus sold as a supplement but actually...

Perugia Benevento 3-2, investigation into Kouan’s goal: hypothesis...

Turkey – Czech Republic 70:83, the women’s basketball...

Figc prosecutor investigates Perugia’s third goal with Benevento...

3×3 women’s World Cup squad announced – sport.ORF.at

Britain’s Cameron Norrie reaches Lyon Open semi-finals but...

Newcastle returned to the Champions League after a...

At Roland-Garros, the rebirth of Lucas Pouille after...

2023 NBA Draft Order: Complete list of picks...

WC hockey 2023 | Dědek sharply: Shame on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy