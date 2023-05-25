the FIGC prosecutor opens an investigation into the 3-2 goal, a sporting offense – breaking latest news

Of Sports editorial team

Under investigation the goal scored in the 94th minute by Kouan, which however did not help the Umbrians to avoid relegation to Serie C

The 3-2 goal scored in the 94th minute from Perugia against the Beneventolast Friday in the last day of Serie B, ended up under investigation. The federal prosecutor’s office has opened proceedings on how to score, in injury time, the third goal of the Umbrians (signed by Christian Kouan), with the hypothesis of a sporting offence. The investigations have begun, the video of the match has already been acquired and, in the coming days, the members involved in the episode will be heard.

The goal in question allowed Perugia to win with Benevento already relegated and hope for a few minutes in the playouts, possible in the event of a defeat by Brescia who were playing at the same time in Palermo. The Lombards drew 2-2, going to the playouts and condemning Castori’s team to relegation to Serie C.