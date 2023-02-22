Home Sports The fight between Napoli fans in Frankfurt – Corriere TV
The fight between Napoli fans in Frankfurt

The fight between Napoli fans in Frankfurt

36 people were arrested, identified and then released following the violent clashes that took place before and during the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 between Eintracht Frankfurt and Naples

36 people were arrested, identified and then released following the violent clashes that took place before and during the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League between Eintracht Frankfurt and Naples. As reported by the German media, some fans were slightly injured during the clashes. The incidents saw around 150 Eintracht fans throw bottles and stones at minibuses and vehicles transporting Italian fans. As reported by a spokesman for the Frankfurt police, most of the ultras managed to escape before the police intervened. The spokesman also reported the discovery of blunt objects and pyrotechnic articles in the cars of Napoli fans, and of a brawl between the two fans sedated by police with the use of pepper spray.

