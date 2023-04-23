The film ‘Argentina, 1985’ and the series ‘News of a kidnapping’, top winners at the X Platino Awards

Ricardo Darín and Laia Costa won the awards for best film actors, ‘As bestas’ took several awards, including one for Rodrigo Sorogoyen

The movie ‘Argentina, 1985’, by Santiago Mitre, and the Colombian series ‘News of a kidnapping’, of Andrés Wood and Rodrigo García, have been the great winners of the X Platino Awards that have been held this Saturday in Madrid.

‘Argentina, 1985’, about the trial against those responsible for the dictatorship in the South American country, has won the award for Best Ibero-American Fiction Filmas well as the award for Cinema and Education in Values, Best Art Direction (Micaela Saiegh) and Best Screenplay (Mariano Llinás and Santiago Mitre).

In addition, the protagonist of the film, the Argentine Ricardo Darinhas won the award for Best Male Performance in Film, which he has shared with his colleagues, especially with the actor Peter Lanzani, present at the ceremony. Likewise, he has dedicated the award to the Argentine prosecutor whom he gives life to in the film: “I would like to dedicate this award to the incredible humanity of Mr. Julio César Strassera. Never again, never again.”

for his partthe Colombian series ‘News of a kidnapping’, which aspired to six awards, has won Best Miniseries or Teleserie Cinematográfica, as well as its creators for Best Creator of Miniseries or Cinematographic Teleseries (Andrés Wood and Rodrigo García).

Also, the actress Cristina Umaña has won the award for Best Female Performance for her role in this series, while Majida Issa has won Best Supporting Female Performance.

the spanish film ‘As bestas’ has also won several awards, such as Best Direction for its director, Rodrigo Sorogoyen. It has also won the awards for Best Editing Direction (Alberto del Campo) and Best Sound Direction (Aitor Berenguer, Fabiola Ordoyo, and Yasmina Praderas). In addition, Luis Zahera has won the award for Best Supporting Male Performance.

Besides, Susi Sánchez has won the award for Best Female Performance cast for her role in ‘Cinco lobitos’, by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa, which also won Laia Costa the award for Best Female Performance.

On the other hand, the award for Best Ibero-American Fiction First Film has been for ‘1976’, the one for Best Animated Film for ‘Águila y Jaguar: los guerreros legendary’, the one for Best Documentary Film for ‘El caso Padilla’ and the one for Best Ibero-American Fictional Comedy for ‘Official Competition’. Likewise, ‘Utama’ has won the prizes for Best Original Score (Cergio Prudencio) and Best Cinematography (Bárbara Álvarez).

In the series section, Guillermo Francella has won the award for Best Male Performance for his performance in ‘El encargado’, while Alejandro Awada won Best Male Performance in a Cast for ‘Iosi, the Repentant Spy’.

Tribute to Benicio del Toro

The ceremony has also had the intervention of Benicio del Toro, who, amid applause and the public standing, has collected the Platinum of Honor. The Puerto Rican interpreter thanked the recognition and has described it as an “honor” to receive it in Madrid, “the capital of the Hispanic world.”

Likewise, he recalled that acting became his dream when he was 18 years old, a time since which he has come a long way in which he has also encountered doubts, such as those that arose when he was “rejected” in his early days in Hollywood, where they proposed to change his name or “enlarge” his eyes.

“In the United States, Latinos are a minority, and a Latino actor even more”, He has pointed out in this regard, to emphasize that some asked him if it did not bother him that they “cast him as a Latino” and that the good roles do not go for these. In this sense, the actor has warned that “in most stories the minority characters are not delved into” and has lamented the stereotypes that still remain in the cinema.

Del Toro, visibly nervous, has added that what worries him is not interpreting characters with depth, so this is what he has tried to find in all his roles. “If I had to play stereotypes, I was trying to find the humanity and complexity of those characters”, he said, to assert that “as Latinos” one has a “great responsibility when choosing a project and protecting its integrity.” “And protect ourselves”, she has concluded herself.

The appointment, which has also had moments to claim the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)thus highlighted the Ibero-American audiovisual union.

The awards have been delivered at IFEMA Palacio Municipal de Madrid, in a gala that has been led by the Spanish actress Paz Vega, the Colombian Carolina Gaitán and the Mexican actor Omar Chaparro.

The gala has also had numerous musical performances, highlighting those of Sebastián Yatra and Blanca Paloma, although other singers and actors such as Adrián Lastra, Lucrecia, Michel Brown, Mane de La Parra or Clara Alvarado, among others, have interpreted popular classics from the Ibero-American regions.

On the part of the authorities, the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has attended; the vice mayor, Begoña Villacís, and the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayusoamong other.

This tenth edition of the Ibero-American audiovisual industry awards, organized by EGEDA with FIPCA, have received the votes of an international jury made up of 159 professionals, plus the votes of the community of Spanish and Portuguese-speaking filmmakers shortlisted in the nine previous editions of the Platinum Awards, as well as the specialized international press.