the final against Manchester City, “a video game poster” and a “waking dream” for Fluminense

Fluminense players celebrate their victory (2-0) against the Egyptians of Al-Ahly in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, December 18, 2023. MANU FERNANDEZ / AP

Fluminense supporters had been dreaming of it for years. By beating the Argentinian Boca Juniors (2-1 after extra time) on November 4, the Cariocas won the first Copa Libertadores – the equivalent of the Champions League in South America – in their history. More than sixty years of waiting since the creation of the competition. An eternity for one of the oldest football teams in Brazil, founded in 1902.

This success also allowed Marcelo’s teammates to discover another tournament: the Club World Cup. This brings together, for ten days, the six champions of the different confederations (African, Asian, European, North and Central America, South American, and Oceanic), as well as the winner of the championship of the organizing country. Friday December 22, at 7 p.m., in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, “Flu” meets Manchester City to try to win the world champion title.

Unlike the Europeans who do not hide their disinterest in this competition, governed by the International Football Federation (FIFA), this Friday’s final is taken very seriously in Rio de Janeiro. “It’s a utopiarejoices Joao Müller Moura, photographer for Fluminense. For me, Manchester City-Fluminense is a video game poster! I never thought I would see this in real life. » Marco Duarte, who never misses a meeting with his favorite team, warns the Citizens against any excess of confidence: “The “Flu” will want to show their real level to the whole world, the team’s desire for this match is surreal”insists this supporter.

A club with historic players

Based in the upscale Laranjeiras district, Fluminense doesn’t quite have the same characteristics as the city’s other clubs. “It will never be a popular club, like Vasco da Gama or Flamengoexplains Sonny Anderson, former Brazilian international, now consultant for BeIN Sports. The majority of wealthy people in Rio support it. »

Although their record is not the most flashy in the country – four championships and, therefore, a Copa Libertadores – the “Tricolores” can boast of certain assets. In addition to playing at home in the legendary Maracana stadium, the club has seen historic players from the Seleçao (the “selection”) pass through its ranks. We can cite Preguinho, first scorer for Brazil in the World Cup in 1930, Rivelino, considered one of the best leaders in the history of the country, or more recently the defender Thiago Silva, who played for AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and who today wears the colors of Chelsea.

