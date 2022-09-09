Original title: The final battle for the championship is approaching. Will the suspense of the six main players of the Shandong team end early?

Beijing time, September 9th news, yesterday the Chinese Football Association announced the schedule of the 18th round of the Chinese Super League. In addition to the postponement of the four games, the closely watched Shandong Taishan and Wuhan three towns will be in accordance with the original plan. At 19:30 on the 14th, compared with the well-staffed three towns in Wuhan, there are currently many players in the Shandong Taishan team who may not be able to play.

According to Chen Yong, a reporter from the Football News: 914 is coming soon, and the current injury situation of Taishan team is not very optimistic:

1. The key Fellaini and Cressan, who have been strained before, are also actively recovering during this period, but they still need to be tested by the physical team and the medical team to determine whether they can play and how long they can play.

2. The position of the left back, Song Long has been injured, and Wang Tong is also injured, which leads to Ji Xiang can only play on the right side and can’t play on the left side. It is difficult to say their situation at present, I hope one of the players can be qualified to play .

3. Judson has started training with the ball alone, but has not yet officially practiced together. The possibility of playing is infinitely close to zero, but he will be able to play in the subsequent games slowly.

4. Not only is it difficult for Wu Xinghan to make a comeback in this game, but there is not much hope for a comeback in the short term.

