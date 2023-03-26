Home Sports the Final Four at Spotify Camp Nou, live and live
the Final Four at Spotify Camp Nou, live and live

the Final Four at Spotify Camp Nou, live and live

THE MUSICAL PERFORMANCES

The first confirmed performances were the cockfights of Chuty, Gazir, Bnet y Beautiful, the four best freestylers in Spain and among the best in history. Each rooster will represent one of the teams classified in the final four and they will face each other in the semifinals and final. The second confirmed performance was that of the Argentine artist Forget itwho will accompany his compatriot Tiago PZKthird and last stellar performance of the night.

BOMBING AT 4:00 PM

Gerard Piqué announced yesterday at the press conference that at 4:00 pm a real one will be released bombing in the Kings League. What will it be?

THE SECURITY DEVICE OF THE MOSSOS

Los Mossos d’Esquadra have activated a large security device on the occasion of the celebration of the Final Four of the Kings League next Sunday at the Fútbol Club Barcelona stadium. e equates to those that take place in League matches or European competitions.

FOR A GUINNESS RECORD

All spectators will have a kings league mask to overcome the Guinness record of maximum number of people wearing a mask at the same time. Of course, it will be completely free.

THE FINAL, AT 9:00 PM

On paper, the winner of the first semifinal will have a certain advantage for the finalwhich will be played at 21.00 hours. With more rest time, it can be a determining factor.

FIRST SEMIFINAL: TRUNKS vs ANNIHILATORS

The first semifinal will be held at 5:30 pm in between Los Troncos FC and Annihiladores FC. The team chaired by Perxitaa beat the xBuyer Team in the quarterfinals 4-2 while Juan Guarnizo’s team eliminated Porcinos de Ibai on penalties.

