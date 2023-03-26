13:03 THE MUSICAL PERFORMANCES The first confirmed performances were the cockfights of Chuty, Gazir, Bnet y Beautiful, the four best freestylers in Spain and among the best in history. Each rooster will represent one of the teams classified in the final four and they will face each other in the semifinals and final. The second confirmed performance was that of the Argentine artist Forget itwho will accompany his compatriot Tiago PZKthird and last stellar performance of the night.

12:50 BOMBING AT 4:00 PM Gerard Piqué announced yesterday at the press conference that at 4:00 pm a real one will be released bombing in the Kings League. What will it be?

12:32 THE SECURITY DEVICE OF THE MOSSOS Los Mossos d’Esquadra have activated a large security device on the occasion of the celebration of the Final Four of the Kings League next Sunday at the Fútbol Club Barcelona stadium. e equates to those that take place in League matches or European competitions.

12:03 FOR A GUINNESS RECORD All spectators will have a kings league mask to overcome the Guinness record of maximum number of people wearing a mask at the same time. Of course, it will be completely free.

11:52 THE FINAL, AT 9:00 PM On paper, the winner of the first semifinal will have a certain advantage for the finalwhich will be played at 21.00 hours. With more rest time, it can be a determining factor.

11:50 SECOND SEMI-FINAL: ELBARRIO vs SAIYANS The second semifinal will start at 7:00 pm and will face ElBarrio vs. Saiyans FC. Adri Contreras’s team caused the surprise and defeated the champion of the regular phase, Ultimate Móstoles, with a resounding 3-0. Those of TheGrefg, for their part, left Kun Agüero’s team out (3-2). See also Results, classification and scorers of the eighth day