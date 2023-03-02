



Wang Xinghao defeated Qiu Yuran and won the championship of the 2022 Bosi Software Cup Chinese Go Rookie Competition ahead of schedule with six consecutive victories

March 1st, 2022Booz Software CupThe fifth and sixth rounds of the final stage of the Chinese Go Rookie Competition were held in Bosi Software Park, Fuzhou, Fujian, Wang Xinghao defeated Zhang Xinyu and Qiu Yuran consecutively, achieved six consecutive victories, and won the championship ahead of schedule. Ye Changxin and Hu Zihao both have four wins and two losses, and both are expected to win the runner-up.





Fifth round: Wang Xinghao defeated Zhang Xinyu

In the fifth round in the morning, Wang Xinghao played white against Zhang Xinyu, a young player in 2008. There was no disturbance in the whole game. Wang Xinghao’s white chess winning rate was 95% in just over 50 moves. Finally, he won the game smoothly and won five consecutive victories.





Sixth round: Qiu Yuran VS Wang Xinghao

In the sixth round in the afternoon, Wang Xinghao played black against another 2008 teenager, Qiu Yuran. Qiu Yuran had just defeated Zhang Baiqing, who had won three consecutive rounds in the first three rounds in the morning.





Qiu Yuran

This chess game went through a bit of twists and turns. In the middle of the game, Wang Xinghao, who had already gained an advantage, “stands” one step and two ways above, causing the winning rate to drop by more than 20 points.





Wang Xinghao

Afterwards, the chess game entered into a stalemate. Wang Xinghao, who once again had the upper hand at Daguanzi, made two more problematic moves on the right, and the situation was close again.But Qiu Yuran couldn’t hold on, and the 184-step foolish-shaped triangle became White’s final defeat in the game.





184 loses, at this time it should be on the right side of the black one

After 184, there was no repetition of the chess game. Wang Xinghao finally won the middle game and won the championship ahead of schedule.





In the fifth and sixth rounds, Hu Zihao beat Ye Changxin and Zhang Xinyu in a row

The final round will be held on the 2nd. Two players with four wins and two losses, Hu Zihao and Ye Changxin, will face Wang Xinghao and Zhang Baiqing respectively. If Hu Zihao wins, he will be the runner-up; if Hu Zihao loses and Ye Changxin wins, Ye Changxin will win the runner-up; if they both lose, it depends on the outcome of other rounds. On the 2nd, Yicheng.com will continue to broadcast live the seventh round of the game. (Qujiang)





Ye Changxin with four wins and two losses

The seventh round (8:30 on the 2nd):

Hu Zihao VS Wang Xinghao

Jin Yucheng VS Zhang Xinyu

Zhang Baiqing VS Ye Changxin

Qiu Yuran VS Chen Haoxin

Sixth round:

Wang Xinghao wins Qiu Yuran

Chen Haoxin beats Zhang Baiqing

Ye Changxin wins Kim Woo-seong

Zhang Xinyu bears Hu Zihao

Fifth round:

Zhang Xinyu loses to Wang Xinghao

Hu Zihao wins Ye Changxin

Kim Woo-seong loses to Chen Haoxin

Zhang Boqing lost Qiu Yuran





Hu Zihao defeated Zhang Xinyu in the sixth round





Jin Yucheng lost to Ye Changxin in the sixth round





Zhang Baiqing lost to Chen Haoxin in the sixth round





In the fifth round, Ye Changxin lost to Hu Zihao





In the fifth round, Chen Haoxin defeated Kim Yucheng





Qiu Yuran defeated Zhang Baiqing in the fifth round

