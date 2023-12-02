The finals of the Gold National Artistic Gymnastics Championship are underway in Cuneo

The Finals of the Gold National Championship of Women’s Artistic Gymnastics have begun at the Palazzetto dello Sport in Cuneo, bringing great artistic gymnastics for the first time to the Granda Province, thus also marking the organizational debut in this discipline for Cuneogymnastics, on indication of the Italian Gymnastics Federation.

The event, which will last throughout the weekend, hosts the best Italian gymnasts on the stage for the awarding of 5 national category titles and 4 specialty titles for each level, for a total of 25 Italian titles. To enrich the medal table, there will also be two special prizes strongly desired by the Organizing Committee in memory of two great professionals, the Trofeo Eleganza Patrizia Signor (junior category) and the Trofeo Eleganza Dora Cortigiani (senior category) which will be awarded to the best two gymnasts who they will stand out for their elegance on the floor.

During today’s day, entirely dedicated to the senior 2 category, the first 50 athletes who arrived from all over Italy competed on the race field. Irene Lanza of Futuregym 2000 won the title of Italian Champion in the senior 2 category of artistic gymnastics with 51,975 points. Alexia Angelini of the Artistic Gymnastics Lissonese climbs onto the second step of the podium with a score of 49.225, leaving behind the gymnast of Fanfulla 1874, Marta Uggeri, who finishes in third place with 48.950 points. The awards ceremony, which involved the National Referee of the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Jury, Gioconda Raguso, the Sports Councilor of the City of Cuneo, Valter Fantino, and the President of Cuneogymnastics, Claudio Adinolfi, then concluded with a exciting and powerful performance of the Mameli Hymn, sung live by the soprano from Cuneo, Serena Garelli.

The anticipation is mounting for the five young home athletes, led by the Cuneoginnastica DT, Ines Camilla, who will be competing tomorrow (Saturday): the appointment is with Lucrezia Silvestro for the senior 1 category and with Asia Delfino and Sara Hadouz (junior 1) starting from 9.30 am, while in the afternoon, at 2.30 pm it will be the turn of Anna Kryoshey and Sofia Ambrosio, for the junior 3 and junior 2 categories respectively.

Tomorrow, Saturday 2 December, the gymnasts of the junior 1, 2, 3 and senior 1 categories will compete at the same time, thanks to the double competition field set up by Geogym. At the end of each category, all the titles of the general competition in the respective categories will be awarded.

On Sunday morning, however, the competitions will be reserved for the best 8 apparatus specialist gymnasts and the national specialty titles will be awarded in the individual disciplines: vault, parallel bars, beam and floor exercise.

TICKETS

Tickets are still available and you can purchase them by going directly to the box office of the Palazzetto dello Sport in Cuneo starting from 8.30 am on Saturday and Sunday morning.

Full ticket: 8 euros + 2.5 euros presale

Reduced ticket (from 10 to 14 years of age): 5 euros + 2.5 euros presale

All holders of “Straconi” bibs who show their 2023 edition bib at the box office will be entitled to entry at the symbolic cost of €1

