Home » The finals of the three-person basketball game for Asian Games colleges and universities closed in Deqing and Zhejiang Industrial Team won the championship_Hangzhou Net
Sports

The finals of the three-person basketball game for Asian Games colleges and universities closed in Deqing and Zhejiang Industrial Team won the championship_Hangzhou Net

by admin

Welcome to the Asian Games three-person basketball finals in Deqing, the Zhejiang Industry and Technology Team won the championship

On June 18, “Dynamic 5G, Chasing Dreams in the Asian Games” – China Mobile’s “M-Zone Cup” to welcome the finals of the Asian Games three-on-one basketball competition in Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games three-on-one basketball competition venue in Deqing, Huzhou.

After fierce competition, Zhejiang University of Technology, Wenzhou Business School, and Zhejiang Normal University won the first, second and third places respectively.

It is understood that during the period from April to June this year, the theme event of the three-person basketball game will recruit campuses from 20 colleges and universities in the six major Asian Games cities in the province. The number of direct applicants is estimated to be 1,500, covering 300,000 people.

The event organizer stated that the event aims to create a warm atmosphere for all people to participate in and experience the Asian Games through basketball, a highly participatory sport, so that contemporary college students can not only enrich their knowledge, but also improve their physical fitness through physical exercise. Quality.

Author: Reporter Fang Jianfei Text/Photo Editor: Xu Jie

See also  Is this game too realistic?

You may also like

POKER AT L’ARC DE TRIOMPHE BY YVES SAINT-MARTIN,...

Federer’s estate worth a billion! Luxury in every...

Max wins in Canada too. But Ferrari has...

Nations League: Spain celebrates its premiere in eleven...

2023 BWF Indonesia Open Finals: Chen Yufei and...

Spain won the football Nations League

The Grand Tour of the Carinthian Lakes by...

Remco Evenepoel wins the seventh stage of the...

It was revealed that Paris stepped up efforts...

New Big-3 in Phoenix, the Suns get their...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy