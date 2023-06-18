The finals of the three-person basketball game for Asian Games colleges and universities closed in Deqing and Zhejiang Industrial Team won the championship_Hangzhou Net

Welcome to the Asian Games three-person basketball finals in Deqing, the Zhejiang Industry and Technology Team won the championship

On June 18, “Dynamic 5G, Chasing Dreams in the Asian Games” – China Mobile’s “M-Zone Cup” to welcome the finals of the Asian Games three-on-one basketball competition in Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games three-on-one basketball competition venue in Deqing, Huzhou.

After fierce competition, Zhejiang University of Technology, Wenzhou Business School, and Zhejiang Normal University won the first, second and third places respectively.

It is understood that during the period from April to June this year, the theme event of the three-person basketball game will recruit campuses from 20 colleges and universities in the six major Asian Games cities in the province. The number of direct applicants is estimated to be 1,500, covering 300,000 people.

The event organizer stated that the event aims to create a warm atmosphere for all people to participate in and experience the Asian Games through basketball, a highly participatory sport, so that contemporary college students can not only enrich their knowledge, but also improve their physical fitness through physical exercise. Quality.

Author: Reporter Fang Jianfei Text/Photo Editor: Xu Jie

