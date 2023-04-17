The financial compensation that retirees will receive in the coming weeks

The State owes money to pensioners who made pharmaceutical contributions

The person in charge of making these returns will be the General State Administration

The Government has detected some flaws in the co-payment system for pharmacists that directly affect pensioners who made pharmaceutical purchases between December 2021 and November 2022. But how does this affect pensioners financially?

After the approval of Royal Decree-Law 2/2023 that was published in the Official State Gazette (BOE), the Government must correct the errors that were committed during these months. And it is that, pensioners with income less than 5,635 euros or those who are not required to file an income tax return should not have paid anything for prescription drugs.

Therefore, all those pensioners who made an advance payment for the drugs They will receive their money back within a maximum period of 6 months through the bank account where they receive their pension. The person in charge of making these returns will be the General State Administration, through the INSSS, which will make the payment.