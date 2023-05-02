The Finns will present themselves at the Czech Games with a trio from the NHL, but without Laine

On the other hand, the gunner Patrik Laine from Columbus will be missing, but he is not in such a position after the season to be able to complete the tournament. His start on the ampiont has yet to be decided.

Jalonen has a full game where the last rushes were celebrated under him. For the two last world titles in 2019 and last year at home in Tampere, as well as the historic gold at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, goalkeeper Jussi Olkinuora from Bryns, running back Mikko Lehtonen from Zürich, Atte Ohtamaa from Krpto Oulu and kicker Sakari Manninen from Henderson from the AHL , Marko Anttila from Krpto Oulu, Harri Pesonen from Langnau, Toni Rajala from Biel.

Runners Niklas Friman from Bryns, Ville Pokka from Frjestad and dancers Hannes Bjrninen from Bryns and Teemu Hartikainen from Eneva were not missing from both races. Runners Petteri Lindbohm from Frlunda, who is also the world champion from 2019, Valtteri Kemilinen from Tappara Tampere and tonk Markus Granlund from Lugano presented themselves at the Olympics. Forwards Juho Lammikko from Zurich and Jere Sallinen from Biel have won gold from the World Cup. The World Cup title was won by back Miika Koivisto from Vxj last year, and defender Mikael Seppl from Tappara and tonk Armia.

In addition to the reinforcements from the team, Jalonen included new players from the Tappary Tampere championships next to Kemilinen and Seppl’s goalkeeper Christian Heljanek and Tonko Waltteri Merelho, from which the former Vxj champion Emil Larmi and the back Koivisto, the champion of Včar with Anna Hartikainen and Rajala with Sallinen from the team of the defeated finalist White.

The mistake of Iiro Pakarinen from IFK Helsinki, an Olympic athlete who was injured last week in training in Germany, and his start at the World Cup will be decided similarly to Laine’s after the Czech Games. Ahti Oksanen from Oskarshamn, who played in Hradec Krlov in the 2020/21 season, is also in the squad.

The Finns enter the tournament on Thursday from 6:20 p.m. against the Czech national team, two days later they will play Včarsk at noon and on Sunday at the same time in the northern derby against Vdsk. In the Euro Hockey Tour table, the Finns are tied after those tournaments with a loss of one point to the second Czech Republic and an eight-point deficit to the all-time leader.