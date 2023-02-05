The first anniversary of the successful Beijing Winter Olympics Xu Mengtao: I cried several times watching the Winter Olympics documentary

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-05 22:56

China News Network February 4th is the first anniversary of the successful hosting of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Xu Mengtao, the champion of women’s aerials in freestyle skiing at the Beijing Winter Olympics, said that she was still very excited when she recalled the Beijing Winter Olympics a year ago. Many documentaries about the Beijing Winter Olympics made me cry over and over again. Xu Mengtao said that he has been to many ski resorts this year and found that ice and snow sports are very popular. Even at night, there are still nearly a thousand people skiing.

The ice and snow are in their prime, and the struggle is at the right time. Xu Mengtao said that the continued development of ice and snow sports, the reuse of Winter Olympic venues, and the inheritance of the spiritual culture of the Beijing Winter Olympics require everyone’s joint efforts. In the future, he will love ice and snow sports more and call on more people to participate in ice and snow sports.