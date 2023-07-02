The First Asian Breakdancing Championships in Hangzhou: A Spectacular Showdown of World-Class Talent

The First Asian Breakdancing Championships Opened in Hangzhou and Staged a World-Class Showdown

Hangzhou, China – The highly anticipated 2023 WDSF Asian Breakdancing Championships, known as the “Charm of Hangzhou,” commenced on July 1st at the Hangzhou Canal Sports Park Gymnasium. Athletes from 13 countries and regions, including China, Japan, and South Korea, will compete for the coveted gold medals. Notably, this competition serves as the first-ever Asian Breakdancing Championship and is a qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The winners and runners-up in both the men’s and women’s groups will secure a direct qualification for the Paris Olympics.

The competition boasts an impressive lineup of participants, featuring seasoned breakdancers and talented newcomers from major Asian breakdancing countries, such as Japan, South Korea, and Kazakhstan. The Chinese team is also fielding top-level breakdancers, including Liu Qingyi, who previously clinched the Olympic points Championship in France.

The qualifying competition for the men’s group kicked off in the afternoon of the opening day. The 72 athletes, divided into groups of four, performed one round each, with each performance limited to 60 seconds. The crowd erupted with cheers as contestants showcased their skills, executing challenging moves like handstand freezes and head spins. The top 32 performers advanced based on their score ranking, with Qi Xiangyu (Lithe-ing) from the Chinese team achieving the highest score of 726.1.

Following the event, Zhang Zhenghong from the Chinese Taipei team spoke to a reporter, emphasizing the need for strong mental resilience to score high within the limited time frame. With many breakdancers, including Zhang, having over a decade of experience, the competition requires participants to give their best and express themselves fully.

While the breakdancers on the field are considered “veterans,” they are still relatively young. For instance, 18-year-old Ono Hiroto from Japan has been dedicated to breakdancing since he was merely nine years old. Demonstrating no stage fright at such a grand competition, Ono stated, “Having confidence is the key to winning the competition,” highlighting the importance of self-assurance in their performances.

After the conclusion of the men’s qualifying round, the women’s qualifying round will take place. The format for the competition includes one-on-one battles, with each performance lasting 60 seconds. Winners will be determined by the number of rounds won. Female contestants impressed the audience with their crisp and powerful moves, showcasing their excellent flexibility.

Glib, a contestant from India, spoke to a reporter, describing breakdancing as a unique and fashionable sport. Glib finds breakdancing cool and enjoys the challenge of executing difficult moves while maintaining clean performances.

Director of Technical Operations for the Hangzhou Asian Games Breakdance Competition, Meng Changqing, expressed his excitement for the forthcoming gold medal rounds in both the men’s and women’s groups. He emphasized that the championship has attracted renowned breakdancers, many of whom have already claimed world championships, making the Asian Breakdance Championship a truly world-class competition. Spectators can look forward to a thrilling showcase of breakdancing talent.

As the 2023 WDSF Asian Breakdancing Championships unfold in Hangzhou, anticipation builds for the participants who will secure their spots in the 2024 Paris Olympics, bringing pride to their respective nations. The event continues to captivate audiences with its high energy, dynamic performances, and display of astounding breakdancing skills.