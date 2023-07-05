The First Asian U16 Women’s Volleyball Championship: Passion and Multi-Party Linkage in Hangzhou

The First Asian U16 Women’s Volleyball Championship Generates Excitement

Hangzhou, China – The inauguration of the first Asian U16 Women’s Volleyball Championship, also known as the “Charm of Hangzhou”, took place a few days ago. The tournament, which runs from July 6th to 8th, will witness an intense battle among teams from 12 countries and regions for the prestigious title.

The Asian U16 Volleyball Championship, previously called the Asian Junior Volleyball Championship, is a biennial event held under the Asian Volleyball Federation Championship Series. As an integral part of the volleyball events for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games, the competition is set to take place in four venues across three cities: Hangzhou, Shaoxing, and Huzhou.

Ensuring the smooth progress of the championship, authorities in Yuhang coordinated various departments including public security, traffic police, and health services. The mobilization of party members, cadres, and volunteers has played a crucial role in providing necessary support and ensuring a successful event.

Volunteers, ranging from college students to young adults, have been diligently preparing for their roles in the tournament. At the District New Era Civilization Practice Center, volunteer trainers have been providing guidance to participants on topics such as clothing etiquette and respectful behavior. Jin Yuting, a local resident who signed up for volunteer service after her college entrance examination, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “The Asian Games is a grand event right at our doorstep. I hope we can contribute our youthful strength to make this competition a remarkable one.”

To cater to the needs of the event, over 70 volunteers have been recruited to assist with traffic guidance and maintaining a conducive atmosphere at the competition venues. Chang Xiaoqiang, a liaison officer from the city volunteer service team, noted that 80% of the volunteers are young individuals below the age of 25.

Ahead of the tournament, extensive efforts have been made to enhance the city’s cleanliness. Hangzhou Hongyun Greening Engineering Co., Ltd. has deployed cleaning personnel armed with high-pressure water guns and high-voltage equipment to spruce up the city’s zebra crossings and roads. With the Asian Games landscape adorning the streets, the city is poised to welcome participants and spectators alike.

Several other groups have also made substantial contributions to support this prestigious sporting event. The Zhejiang Zhanhu Security Guard conducted a training camp to refine safety measures and contingency plans at the International Conference Center of the Future Science and Technology City. The District Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau launched a joint rectification campaign aimed at promoting the orderly operation of shops in the farmer’s market. Additionally, the traffic police have focused on curbing uncivilized traffic violations at intersections throughout the urban area.

With passion and a multi-party collaboration, the first Asian U16 Women’s Volleyball Championship is poised to thrill fans and leave its mark as a landmark sporting event. As the matches progress, athletes from participating countries will undoubtedly give their all in pursuit of victory, making this a truly unforgettable championship.

