The first China Road Cycling Professional League in 2023 will be held in Jiyuan, Henan-Entertainment Grand View-Market Information Network

Original Title: 2023 First China Road Cycling Professional League Held in Jiyuan, Henan

A few days ago, the first China Road Cycling Professional League in 2023 was held in Jiyuan, Henan Province for the first time. More than 150 athletes from 16 domestic cycling teams participated in the competition.

The first China Road Cycling Professional League in 2023 will have 7 sub-stations and 1 finals. The sub-stations are Jiyuan City, Henan Province, Luoyang City, Henan Province, Puyang City, Henan Province, and Puyang City, Henan Province. Wenzhou City, Zhejiang Province, Harbin City, Heilongjiang Province as the fifth station, Tuanbo Lake in Jinghai District, Tianjin City as the sixth station, and Chizhou City, Anhui Province as the seventh station.

After nearly four hours of fierce competition, the leading group composed of nearly ten drivers rushed across the finish line. Niu Yikui of the Li-Ning Star Intercontinental Team won the championship with only half a wheel advantage, and the time was 3 hours, 52 minutes and 12 seconds. Hengxiang Peng Tangyuan of the team won the runner-up. Although Tianjin teenager Lian Shuai came in third with a slight disadvantage, he also wore the white jersey representing the “best young athlete” and the green jersey representing the best sprint driver that day. Wang Kuicheng of Budirui Blueprint Racing Team also had a wonderful performance in the race that day, wearing a polka dot shirt representing the “best climbing driver”. (Wang Shengxi Fu Hao)

Original manuscript link: http://ent.people.com.cn/n1/2023/0424/c1012-32671806.html

Editor in charge: Niu Yuhang