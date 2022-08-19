Xinhua News Agency, Changchun, August 18 (Reporters Xiao Shiyao, Wang Fan, Niu Mengtong) On the 17th, the enforcement of the first China Youth Football League U15 age group national finals Shandong Taishan U15 team and Chongqing Fengmingshan Middle School team completed the quarter-finals , the international referees Ma Ning, Shi Xiang and Cao Yi were immediately surrounded by the audience, players and referees who came to take a group photo.

Ma Ning (left), Cao Yi (middle), Shi Xiang (right) communicated with the players and referees in the competition area.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Fan

To a certain extent, these three referees are also the protagonists of this game-this is the first game in which they returned to the country to cooperate and whistle after being selected for the 2022 Qatar World Cup referee list. Shi Xiang, who only finished the entry quarantine on the 15th of this month, did not even have time to go home, so he hurried over to overcome difficulties.

“As football practitioners, we hope to make some contributions to youth football. We need to participate in the law enforcement of youth competitions, and everyone is bound by it.” Shi Xiang said.

It is the first time in China that a top referee who is expected to enforce the World Cup has whistled domestic youth competitions, and it is rare even in world football. This special arrangement is very symbolic.

On August 17, Shandong Taishan U15 player Lv Haobin (second from left) dribbled the ball to attack during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Nan

“Arranging Ma Ning, Shi Xiang, and Cao Yi’s referee team to appear in this league is to provide high-standard guarantee for the event, so that children have the opportunity to communicate with World Cup-level referees at close range, enhance the sense of ceremony, and enhance the influence of the event. “Introduced by the relevant person in charge of the China Youth Football League Competition Office. The organizers of the event hope to do their best to give the children the same courtesy as if they were participating in the World Cup.

The referee business seminar on the evening of the 16th.

The arrival of three international referees has an impact far beyond a game itself. At the exchange meeting with all players and coaches in the Changchun Division on the 16th, the three referees shared their professional experiences in detail. “The players present here may not all become professional players. Maybe some of you will eventually choose to become a football referee. I hope our story can inspire you.” Ma Ning said.

Faced with sharp questions from young players, such as “how to treat being scolded” and “which game played the worst”, Ma Ning did not shy away: “I can’t control what others say, I can only do the right thing according to the rules. .Although players and referees have different perspectives, they will both face controversy and must learn to believe in their own value.”

“Because I haven’t retired yet, I can’t be sure which game is the worst. I can only say that I am watching the video of my game 15 years ago, and I really feel that this referee has no future for training.” Ma Ning laughed, “Why did we end up in the end? Being able to go to the World Cup starts with love, persistence, and accomplishment.”

On the evening of the 16th, the business seminar between the three referees and the referees in the competition area was originally planned to end at 8:30, and finally opened to almost 10:00 in the night. From the methods of physical training, to the skills of judging offside, to the means of coping with pressure, and the experience of dealing with injuries, the young referees’ questions were answered one by one.

“The rules of the game are a very thin book. If you just memorize the rules, you will be able to memorize them quickly. More importantly, you must understand what kind of information the rules convey. Why did FIFA change the rules from A to B? It is the direction they hope to improve football, which may include factors such as encouraging offense and protecting the health of players. Learning the rules, and more importantly, learning the spirit of the rules, can better read the game.” Cao Yi told the young referee.

On the morning of the 17th, after watching the young referee whistling the game, the three international referees put forward detailed suggestions to the juniors from various perspectives. Cao Yi took out a special picture of the game and analyzed it: “In the corner kick on this side, if the penalty kicker is left-footed, it may go out of bounds directly. The assistant referee must first check whether it is out of bounds. But he is a right-footed free throw, we have to judge. It is almost impossible to go out of bounds directly, so you can take two steps up and focus more on the offside position. It is these two steps that can give the assistant referee a better position and accuracy.”

On the 17th, three international referees had business exchanges with young referees.

“We also grew up from playing youth games. It can be said that the level of young referees is much higher than what we were in the past. I hope our suggestions can make them do better.” Ma Ning said, “This form is very good. From our own For example, the technical and tactical level of youth competition is not so mature, which also puts forward higher requirements for our emergency response and position selection. We also have room for improvement. I hope to participate more in youth football activities in the future. Come in.”

It is understood that after Ma Ning and the other three, there will be more well-known referees to escort the league, and senior “Golden Whistle” such as Sun Baojie may also come out to enforce the law one after another.

Positioned as the top youth football event with the widest coverage, the highest level of competition, the largest number of participants and the greatest social influence in China, the first China Youth Football League is trying its best to create a better sense of ceremony for the players. The focus game on the 17th deliberately set the kick-off time at the prime time of 7:40 pm. It was broadcast in an 8-camera configuration, and the official accounts of the Chinese Football Association and multiple media platforms were broadcast live simultaneously. On the 16th, former international Wang Xinxin also walked into the Yanbian competition area to provide guidance to the players and explain the game as a public welfare ambassador. The series of measures have effectively increased the attention of the event. Since the start of the U13 and U15 national finals, the cumulative number of viewers has exceeded 10 million.

As Zhou Haibin, the head coach of Shandong Taishan U15 team and former international player, said, the scale and guarantee of the first China Youth Championship is unprecedented in the past. “In the future, if we can insist on the quality and attention of such games, I believe our children will be greatly improved.”

