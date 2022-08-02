Xinhua News Agency, Changchun, August 1 (Reporter Zhou Wanpeng) The first national finals of the China Youth Football League (men’s junior high school age group U13 group/U15 group) kicked off on the 1st, sounding the “Assembly” for the group stage competition.

The U13 group stage was held in Changchun City and Longjing City, Jilin Province. A total of 59 teams participated in the competition. The competition lasted for 10 days and was divided into 8 groups. A single round-robin system was adopted. The top two teams in the group advanced to the knockout rounds. The knockout round will be held in Longjing City from August 13th to 22nd.

Changchun Shuangyang Division launched the U13 group stage opener competition that day. Changchun Sunshine Team and Shijiazhuang No. 44 Middle School Rongzhihe Team competed on the same stage. “Through the game, I can discover my own shortcomings, learn more football knowledge and skills, and look forward to leading the team to achieve good results in the next game.” Li Chuanen, captain of the Changchun Sunshine Team, said after the game.

Qiao Daihu, director of the men’s football youth training department of the Chinese Football Association, said that the competition venue has been reduced from the original standard competition venue to 90 meters long and 64 meters wide. The reduction of the venue has increased the intensity and viewing of the competition. In addition, a third quarter was added to the game, which is intended to allow more children who failed to play to appear in the game to gain exercise and display opportunities.

A total of 60 teams participated in the U15 competition. The group stage was also divided into 8 groups, which were held in Shenyang, Langfang, Tangshan and Fushun. The knockout rounds will be held in Changchun from August 13 to 22.

It is understood that the first China Youth Football League is guided by the Ministry of Education and the General Administration of Sports of the People’s Republic of China and hosted by the Chinese Football Association.