Home Sports The first China Youth Football League National Finals kicks off
Sports

The first China Youth Football League National Finals kicks off

by admin

The first China Youth Football League National Finals kicks off

2022-08-02 09:41:17Source: Xinhua News Agency

Xinhua News Agency, Changchun, August 1 (Reporter Zhou Wanpeng) The first national finals of the China Youth Football League (men’s junior high school age group U13 group/U15 group) kicked off on the 1st, sounding the “Assembly” for the group stage competition.

The U13 group stage was held in Changchun City and Longjing City, Jilin Province. A total of 59 teams participated in the competition. The competition lasted for 10 days and was divided into 8 groups. A single round-robin system was adopted. The top two teams in the group advanced to the knockout rounds. The knockout round will be held in Longjing City from August 13th to 22nd.

Changchun Shuangyang Division launched the U13 group stage opener competition that day. Changchun Sunshine Team and Shijiazhuang No. 44 Middle School Rongzhihe Team competed on the same stage. “Through the game, I can discover my own shortcomings, learn more football knowledge and skills, and look forward to leading the team to achieve good results in the next game.” Li Chuanen, captain of the Changchun Sunshine Team, said after the game.

Qiao Daihu, director of the men’s football youth training department of the Chinese Football Association, said that the competition venue has been reduced from the original standard competition venue to 90 meters long and 64 meters wide. The reduction of the venue has increased the intensity and viewing of the competition. In addition, a third quarter was added to the game, which is intended to allow more children who failed to play to appear in the game to gain exercise and display opportunities.

A total of 60 teams participated in the U15 competition. The group stage was also divided into 8 groups, which were held in Shenyang, Langfang, Tangshan and Fushun. The knockout rounds will be held in Changchun from August 13 to 22.

It is understood that the first China Youth Football League is guided by the Ministry of Education and the General Administration of Sports of the People’s Republic of China and hosted by the Chinese Football Association.

See also  The latest poster of the movie "Antique Bureau Intermediate Game" releases Lei Jiayin, Li Xian, Xin Zhilei, and Ge You fall into the puzzle

You may also like

Extra-time victory over Germany, England women’s team win...

Chiellini: “I’ll show everyone how much US football...

Matteo Carminati died in Ardesio: the 25-year-old shepherd...

Spezia, presented the jerseys for the 2022/23 season:...

Roma Capitale, Nicelli second twice The stradellino driver...

NBA releases NFT, NFL wants to push blockchain...

Leonardo Del Vecchio, the will: this is who...

Juve, the Mertens idea comes to zero: he...

Bossi and Silvani win the GP of Pozzol...

Small law:I did have contact with Milan in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy