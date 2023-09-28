The first course for sports influencer marketing is born – Sport Marketing News

The “InfluEIS”the first team of vertical content creators on sport conceived by the sport management agency EIS, become teachers of the first sports influencer marketing course ever held in Italy. The training project will be carried out in collaboration with Sport Business Academya leading training company dedicated to the Sports Industry.

Starting from 23 January 2024 and for 5 live streaming meetings, face-to-face training will be offered to share the specifics of a marketing strategy which, even in sport, is carving out an ever-growing share of the market. The recipients will be graduates with a strong propensity for the sporting world, recent graduates, professionals and employees in general in the sporting world.

”When we conceived the “InfluEISer” project we already had a clear idea of ​​having to also include training sessions – he comments Enrico Gelfi, founder of EIS – In an ever-expanding market, the skills of our content creators were too valuable to remain reserved only for them. It was therefore necessary, as well as appropriate, to make them available to other people, driven by the same passion for the digital sports world“.

The course, divided into 5 moduliwill be delivered through the Sport Business Academy channels, which makes use of professionals with twenty years of experience in the sector, creating carefully selected training courses, which constitute a valid and effective tool for quickly entering the world of work.

The SBA paths arise from the identification of the most requested professional figures on the job market, following an analysis of the requirements that companies are looking for.