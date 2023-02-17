The Barça coach ended up frustrated with his team after the premature elimination against Unicaja in the Cup

“As a coach, I can’t get us to close the games and not make a thousand fouls in the last quarter,” he admitted.

Unicaja made the bench jump in extra time by defeating Barça in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey (87-89), champion of the last two editions, led in attack by Dario Brizuela (27 points) and Kendrick Perry (22), and will face Real Madrid on Saturday for a place in the final.

“The first culprit is the coach. We have to learn from this”recognized the Barcelona coach, Saruns Jasikeviciusafter the game. “As a coach, I can’t get us to close the games and not make a thousand fouls in the last quarter. You have to learn from this, but they are only words”, the Lithuanian delved into the problem that has been weighing down Barça for some time now.

The Unicaja coach appeared much happier, Ibon Navarrobefore the media. “Here you come to win three games, but for that you have to win the first one and we have taken it out with a lot of balls. I’m very frustrated; the kids have had to catch me. They have been a ‘chapeau’, on the field and outside”, said the coach from Vitoria