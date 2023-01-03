Home Sports The first day of the Dakar Rally ended-Sports-China Industry Network
Sports

The first day of the Dakar Rally ended-Sports-China Industry Network

by admin
The first day of the Dakar Rally ended-Sports-China Industry Network

Original title: Dakar Rally ends the first day of competition

China Sports News On January 1, the 2023 Dakar Rally ended its first day at the Yanbu Seaside Camp in Saudi Arabia. Carlos Sainz, the legendary Spanish driver of the Audi team, won the first place in the car group. The nine-time WRC champion and Frenchman Sebastian Loeb, who represented the British BRX team, and Sainz’s teammate Matthias Ekstrom finished second and third.

Among the Chinese teams, Han Wei, who participated for the fifth time, had the best result, temporarily ranking 16th. Zhang Guoyu and teammate Zi Yunliang of the Beijing off-road team ranked 39th and 72nd respectively, and Tian Po, who participated in the second time, ranked 92nd. In the motorcycle group, the Chinese driver who achieved the best result was Zakir from Xinjiang, temporarily ranked 59th in this group.

The second stage of SS2 on January 2 will start from the seaside camp and end in Al Ula. After completing the 158-kilometer driving section, they will reach the starting point of the stage, and the entire stage will be 430 kilometers.

See also  Udoh: I am King of Olbia, Viktoria my princess

You may also like

Serie A basketball, matchday 13: Brindisi goes to...

Souness attacks Chelsea: “Madness to sell Lukaku and...

Zhao Rui 22+9 Ma Shang 31 points Guangdong...

Barcelona derby, blaugrana appeal: against Jordi Alba’s red...

Raffaella Fico, the B side is spatial: what...

Kloop takes Liverpool out of Amrabat race: ‘We...

Virtus Bologna-Milan, the report cards: Melli is a...

Juve, the offer for the renewal of Rabiot:...

Chelsea strike: taken Enzo Fernandez. 127 million go...

CBA Comprehensive: Liaoning Lectra beat Zhejiang Jones with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy