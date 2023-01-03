Original title: Dakar Rally ends the first day of competition

China Sports News On January 1, the 2023 Dakar Rally ended its first day at the Yanbu Seaside Camp in Saudi Arabia. Carlos Sainz, the legendary Spanish driver of the Audi team, won the first place in the car group. The nine-time WRC champion and Frenchman Sebastian Loeb, who represented the British BRX team, and Sainz’s teammate Matthias Ekstrom finished second and third.

Among the Chinese teams, Han Wei, who participated for the fifth time, had the best result, temporarily ranking 16th. Zhang Guoyu and teammate Zi Yunliang of the Beijing off-road team ranked 39th and 72nd respectively, and Tian Po, who participated in the second time, ranked 92nd. In the motorcycle group, the Chinese driver who achieved the best result was Zakir from Xinjiang, temporarily ranked 59th in this group.

The second stage of SS2 on January 2 will start from the seaside camp and end in Al Ula. After completing the 158-kilometer driving section, they will reach the starting point of the stage, and the entire stage will be 430 kilometers.