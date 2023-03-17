Original title: National Rock Climbing Championship Jiangxi Quannan Opens the first day to determine the men’s and women’s rock climbing champions

Xinhua News Agency, Nanchang, March 16 (Reporters Huang Haoran and Wang Qinou) On the 16th, the 29th National Rock Climbing Championships and the National Rock Climbing Training Team Trials for the Paris Olympics kicked off in Quannan County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province. On the first day of the competition, Pan Yufei of the Hubei team won the men’s rock climbing competition, and the women’s championship was won by Zhang Yuetong of the Guangdong team.

Pan Yufei in the game

In the men’s rock climbing competition, Pan Yufei, who participated in the Tokyo Olympics, entered the final with the first place in the preliminaries. In the final, he won the championship with three top performances and four scoring points. Yao Jinwei and Hu Junzhe of the Guangdong team ranked second and third respectively.

“I set a goal before this competition, and I was satisfied with my performance today and won the rock climbing championship. Next, I will train harder and strive to achieve good results in world-class competitions with a better state. “Pan Yufei said.

Zhang Yuetong in the game

In the evening women’s rock climbing final, Zhang Yuetong, who ranked second in the preliminaries, withstood the pressure to win the gold medal. Luo Zhilu of the Shaanxi team and Mi Yawen of the Hubei team won the second and third places respectively.

The current National Rock Climbing Championship lasts for six days. Eight gold medals will be awarded for men’s and women’s rock climbing, difficulty, speed and biathlon. A total of 23 teams and 160 athletes from all over the country will participate.

During the schedule, there will also be a selection contest for the members of the National Rock Climbing Training Team for the Paris Olympic Games. Seven male and female athletes will be selected for the speed event. Athletes who have qualified for the 2023 World Cup will not be included in the selection quota. The two all-around events will select four male and female athletes to be selected into the national rock climbing training team, and determine the team list for this year’s international competition.

This year is the qualifying year for the rock climbing event of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The Chinese team plans to participate in all the World Cup sub-stations this year to gain more points and strive for more athletes to participate in the Paris Olympic qualifying series.