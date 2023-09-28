The first FIFA that isn’t called FIFA

It comes out on Friday 29 September EA Sports FC 24the latest chapter of the most popular and famous football video game, which until last year, and for the previous thirty, was simply known as FIFA. It has been developed since 1993 by Electronic Arts, one of the largest publishers in the world of video games, which over the years has transformed it into one of the best-selling games practically every year: from the first chapter to today, the total copies sold have been more than 320 million, while in just the first month of marketing FIFA 23 he had sold 10 million of them.

It is not common for a series so popular and recognizable even outside the world of video games to decide to change its name and image, but the choice was made necessary by the fact that Electronic Arts and FIFA (International Football Federation, which is the body that manages and organizes all intercontinental football, beach soccer and five-a-side football tournaments) were unable to reach an agreement for the renewal of the licence.

The commercial agreement between FIFA and Electronic Arts began over thirty years ago with the first version of the game, published on the SEGA Mega Drive console in December 1993 and called FIFA International Soccer. Over the years, the terms for licensing the names of tournaments, teams and players, as well as the “FIFA” brand, have changed several times, adapting to new platforms, distribution systems and above all to the growing popularity of the series. The latest agreement dates back to about ten years ago and provided that Electronic Arts, in exchange for the exclusivity on the use of the FIFA name, would pay approximately 140 million euros per year to FIFA, and could publish two additional versions of the game on occasion of the Football World Cup.

When two years ago we started talking about renewing the contract, however, it immediately seemed clear that the distance between the two parties was significant. FIFA, whose president Gianni Infantino took over from Sepp Blatter after a serious scandal, proposed an agreement to Electronic Arts that would provide for the payment of 950 million euros over four years, almost double compared to the previous agreement. However, the differences that led to the breakup were not only linked to the cost of the license, but also to what it should have covered. For example, FIFA would have liked to look for new partners in addition to EA to publish other games on other platforms, while the latter seems to have asked for fewer constraints linked to commercial agreements with sponsors, more freedom in the inclusion of new game modes and the possibility to invest in the world of NFTs (i.e. Non-Fungible Tokens, authenticated certificates of ownership of digital contents that are not doing particularly well).

The separation between FIFA and Electronic Arts was described by both sides as friendly, and although Infantino has assured that the next game called FIFA will be the best on the market, the one that has an advantage in the future challenge is undoubtedly Electronic Arts. In fact, over the years it has not only built an enormous production structure around its game (developed mainly in Vancouver by over 1,200 people), but has entered into agreements with the major national leagues, with individual clubs and with FIFPRO, the International Federation of Professional Footballers. , which guarantees him the ability to use the name and recreate the features of almost all of his members, who number over 65 thousand, in the game.

Entering the market with a new sports game has always been extremely complicated, and even in the face of huge investments the result is not guaranteed. It took Electronic Arts itself almost 15 years to impose its series not only from a commercial but also a cultural point of view, to the detriment of Konami and its PES (which was born as Winning Eleven to then become ISS, PES and finally eFootball). While despite several attempts the relaunch of his series dedicated to basketball (NBA Live) has never been successful and has never really caused any concern NBA 2Kthe reference basketball game of the moment.

In short, it will be very complex for FIFA to quickly create a product that can compete at high levels on the market, and this not only due to the technological and experience gap compared to Electronic Arts, but above all because the latter has secured important agreements for the use of brands, leagues and players that, at least at the moment, cannot be used in other football games. The Champions League, the Premier League, the Spanish La Liga and also the Italian Serie A have direct partnership agreements with Electronic Arts, which allow them to be present only within EA Sports FC 24 and in no other game.

Licensing agreements are fundamental in this type of games: per Aaron McHardyexecutive producer of for over 17 years FIFAthe licenses are “what connects the series to the real world“, and what has allowed Electronic Arts to impose itself on the market to the detriment of PES, which did not have the economic strength to rival EA in that field. For years in fact PESdespite selling less than FIFAwas a game much loved by football fans, who appreciated it for its more realistic game dynamics and greater ease of use.

Until the mid-2000s, the limited number of licenses to correctly identify the names of teams and players (often invented and with comical results such as Ravoldi for Rivaldo, Roberto Larcos for Roberto Carlos or Piemonte Calcio for Juventus) did not seem to be a problem for the passionate. As time passed, however, the absence of the most important teams and competitions combined with a clear improvement in the quality of FIFA helped the EA Sports game win the rivalry with PES not only from a sales point of view but also from a cultural one, establishing itself as the reference football game.

The game mode with which Electronic Arts has been able to best capitalize on this advantage is called Ultimate Team, and has been part of EA’s sports games since FIFA 09. Within Ultimate Team you can create a team with players of any nationality and league, to then use in the connected multiplayer mode. Its peculiarity is that these players are found inside packages (which are “loot boxes”, the equivalent of sachets with stickers inside) whose contents are unknown and constantly updated. The search for the best possible player for your team combined with the randomness linked to the loot boxes means that fans invest a large amount of time and often money (they can also be purchased with real money) in the mode.

Electronic Arts for some time now he no longer communicates the turnover linked to individual games and individual game modes: however, we know that in 2021, the last year in which it released this data, Ultimate Team had generated profits of 1.62 billion dollars, representing 29% of its entire revenue for the developer turnover, which in 2022 reached 7.4 billion dollars, of which almost 5.5 derived from the sales of digital goods and services (and therefore the online methods of FIFA and all other sports games as well as cosmetic and additional items from other series, such as Apex Legends o Star Wars Jedi).

The decision to no longer rely on a license as important as that of FIFA has had and will have repercussions more from a commercial and partnership point of view than from a gaming one. For the common user, very little will change, starting from the quality of the game: all the reviews currently available online (currently its average on the aggregator Metacritic and of 77While FIFA 23 stopped at 76) agree in defining the gaming experience in continuity with the past. There are in fact some innovations in various aspects of the game (such as the introduction of footballers from the 5 different women’s leagues who can be deployed in your own Ultimate Team team) but they are, taken individually, small. The common opinion of critics is in short summed up by the review that Chris Roling writes are Bleacher Report: «if we exclude the new look of the menus, the impression is that we are faced with exactly what could have been FIFA 24».

If the path taken by Electronic Arts is all in all linear, for FIFA things are very different. Equipping yourself internally for production of this level is extremely complicated and requires enormous investments, especially if the competitor has been the undisputed market leader for several decades. In fact, hundreds of artists, developers and programmers are needed, a technical infrastructure for managing online gaming, a studio capable of carrying out the motion capturethat technology that allows the features and movements of players to be replicated in their digital counterpart, in addition obviously to agreements for the use of names, brands and competitions.

At the moment, FIFA and its president Infantino have not given information on the next game, and all we know is what it will be called FIFA 25 and will probably be released in the autumn of 2024. Even if FIFA decided to license its name to an external developer again, there wouldn’t be many possibilities. The two publishers probably most accredited in replacing Electronic Arts, the only ones who already have experience with sports games of this magnitude, are Konami, which has the great experience gained with PES but a structure perhaps not large enough, and 2K Sports, the developer that is part of the Take-Two Interactive group (those of Grand Theft Auto) which already develops several highly successful sports games such as NBA 2K e WWE 2K.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

