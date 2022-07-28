Xi’an News Network News The Social and Sports Center of the General Administration of Sports of the People’s Republic of China announced the competition plan of the “2022/2023 Chinese Frisbee League” on its official website on July 28. Among them, the most interesting thing for Xi’an sports fans is that the first game officially settled in Xi’an. , will be held from August 6th to 7th.

The 2022/2023 China Frisbee League is an important national mass event held by the Social and Sports Center of the General Administration of Sports of the People’s Republic of China before the arrival of the 14th National Fitness Day under the normalization of epidemic prevention and control. The mass event is a mass sports event held at the key node of the Xi’an Community Games in full swing.

According to the plan, the league stage is scheduled to be held from August 2022 to March 2023, and the finals will be held in May 2023. It is understood that the settlement of the first sub-station in Xi’an is inseparable from Xi’an’s efforts in building a strong sports city, building a famous event city, and introducing and cultivating high-quality events in recent years. This event will be held in Qujiang New District, Xi’an City. . At present, the preparations for the 2022/2023 China Frisbee League (Shaanxi·Xi’an Station) are intensified. The organizer of the event said that the first event will ensure the smooth progress of the event through professional event organization and careful event services, and provide professional players with A high-level competitive arena, and a series of “Flying Disc +” wonderful peripheral activities for public enthusiasts, allowing everyone to deeply experience the fun of Frisbee sports and showing a fashionable, healthy and active lifestyle to the people of the country.

Text/Jin Pengtu, Omnimedia Reporter of Xi’an Newspaper Industry/Xie Wei, Omnimedia Reporter of Xi’an Newspaper Industry