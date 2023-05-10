The first game of the CBA Finals: Zhao Jiwei made nine three-pointers and Liaoning went first 2023-05-10 09:46:47.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Authors: Yu Sihui, Cao Yibo, Xia Liang

Relying on the performance of Zhao Jiwei hitting nine three-pointers in a single game, the Liaoning team defeated the Zhejiang team 107:99 in the first game of the 2022-2023 China Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) finals on the 8th. Take the lead in the winning finals.

The Zhejiang team entered the finals for the first time in team history, while the Liaoning team has 10 finals experience. The two teams have met 3 times in the playoffs before, and the Liaoning team has won all 6 games and has an absolute advantage.

In this game, Guo Ailun of the Liaoning team continued to miss due to injury, and the foreign aid Gary of the Zhejiang team, who was also injured, did not play. In the first quarter of the game, the experienced Liaoning team quickly entered the state. Zhao Jiwei felt hot and made consecutive hits from the outside. He led the team to start with a 16:7 start, giving the new team in the finals a “dismissal”. Then Cheng Shuipeng of the Zhejiang team “stopped the bleeding” with a three-pointer, Yu Jiahao made a dunk, and the Zhejiang team ended the first quarter behind 29:30.

In the second quarter, the Liaoning team continued their offensive, while the Zhejiang team took more points to bite the score. In the second half of the quarter, with Wright’s hook shot, they overtook the score 44:43, forcing the Liaoning team to request a timeout. After that, the two sides took the lead alternately, and the Liaoning team ended the first half with a 56:53 lead.

Changing sides to fight again, the Liaoning team sent Han Dejun and Li Xiaoxu’s inside combination, the ability to protect the frame was improved, the opponent was continuously blocked, and the opportunity was taken to widen the point difference to 10 points. In the final quarter, the Zhejiang team played consecutive attacks and approached the score. At the critical moment, Zhao Jiwei made continuous attacks from the outside and hit two three-pointers. The Zhejiang team struggled to catch up, but had no choice but to make many mistakes, and the game gradually lost suspense.

Zhao Jiwei made 9 of 17 three-pointers and contributed 29 points and 5 assists. Talking about his performance at the critical moment after the game, he said: “I didn’t think much about the last few balls, I just shot, it was (according to) the judgment at the time.” As for the performance of the new Zhejiang team in the finals, Zhao Jiwei said: Use “full of vitality” to evaluate: “The enthusiasm and fighting style of the Zhejiang team are among the best in the league. They are very young and very aggressive, and they dare to play in the finals. There is a reason for being able to win the first place in the regular season .”

The second game between the two sides will continue on the 10th at the Zhejiang team’s home court.