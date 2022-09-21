The first round of the Tongli Cup Tianyuan Finals ended, and the challenger Mi Yuting took the lead in the ninth danFly into the homes of ordinary people

This afternoon, the first game of the 36th Tongli Cup China Go Tianyuan Tournament was finished in the Tianyuan Cultural Garden in Tongli Ancient Town. The challenger Mi Yuting 9 dan managed to beat Gu Zihao 9 dan in the black mid-table and successfully took the lead.

Caption: Mi Yuting (left) was first taken by Zhang Long, a reporter from Xinmin Evening News in the next city

It’s a conversation between two world champions. This is also a contest between domestic chess title holders. Gu Zihao is the current Tianyuan, and Mi Yuting has the title of celebrity. The latter has won the right to challenge Tianyuan again after 2015. In terms of domestic ratings, Gu Zihao currently ranks fourth, and Mi Yuting ranks sixth.

Today, the first game of the three-game chess decisive battle, after guessing, Mi Yuting is the first to hold the black first. In the layout stage, two powerful players will fight in the lower left corner, and White’s position is small. Afterwards, the war extended to the middle of the abdomen. White’s 78 inadvertently pulled the big dragon into a difficult situation. After that, White’s 90 cut made the big dragon completely lose the chance to live. Mi Yuting seized the opportunity to press step by step and made White early. Enter the countdown. To 119 hands, Black chess Tulong successfully won the middle game. The whole game lasted 3 and a half hours.

Caption: White 90 (the pawn marked with the arrow) should be broken on the right, and the white dragon completely missed the chance to live

This Tongli Cup China Go Tianyuan Tournament is hosted by China Go Association, Xinmin Evening News and Tongli Town People’s Government. It adopts Chinese Go rules and the champion prize is 400,000 yuan. Tomorrow, the final of the Tianyuan tournament will be suspended, and the second decisive battle will be played on September 22.

(Xinmin Evening News reporter Jin Lei)

Editor: Li Yuanchun