The winners of the First Grand Gala of Women’s football recognized by the Italian institutions have been unveiled. The fourth absolute edition of the Adicosp award (The Italian Association of Sports Directors and Collaborators represents the directors and secretaries of the FIGC in the various sports institutions and its main task is to organize courses for the qualification of the aforementioned professional figures) with the patronage of The Italian Penitentiary Police Association will also be the first international recognition exclusively dedicated to the world of women’s football. Today in Rome, in the Senate in the Caduti Hall of Nassiriya, on the initiative of Senator Daniela Sbrollini, a press conference was held to announce the winners of the awards that will be presented on Monday 5 December during a gala dinner at the Radisson Blu GHR Hotel in Rome. The event, presented by the presenter Greta Baccaglia and the actor Gianfranco Butinar, will be attended by numerous insiders and representatives of Italian sports and political institutions. The award is named after Sissy Trovato Mazza, a prison policewoman who was shot and killed in 2016 and died after three years in a coma. The circumstances in which Mazza was injured are still to be clarified: her body was found in the elevator of the civil hospital in Venice; trial after trial the “truth” of the case has not yet been discovered. Sissy has always been linked to the world of football: with her Pro Reggina won the first futsal championship in 2011-2012, the season of the first women’s championship in Italy.

2022 SISSY FOUND MAZZA AWARD WINNERS:

– Carolina Morace “To Career”

– Stefano Braghin “Best Sports Director”

– Alessandro Spugna “Best Coach”

– Lisa Boattin “Best Female Soccer Player”

– Giada Greggi “Best Young U23”

– Silvia Salis “Sport and Culture”

– Gianluca Di Marzio “Sport and Culture”

– Annalisa Minetti “Best Athlete of the Blue Flames”

– Sara Boutimah “Best Futsal Female Player”

– Pamela Riccio “Best amateur soccer player”

– Rafaela Pimenta “Best Sports Agent”

– Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi “Best Referee”

– Francesca Brienza “Press and TV”

– Lucia Bianco “Sport and Law”

– Gabriele Gravina “Special Sissy Found Mazza”

– Daniela Sbrollini “Special Sissy Found Mazza”

– Paloma Lazaro AS ROMA / Best Goal Serie A 2021/2022