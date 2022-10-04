Original title: The first group of the Japanese men’s team in the World Table Tennis Championships advanced to Zhang Benzhi and the Warring States Table Tennis

The scene of the Japanese men’s team competition.Photo courtesy of ITTF

China News Service, Chengdu, October 4th (Reporter He Shaoqing Anyuan) “The Chinese team is very strong and has always maintained the top position in the world. So no matter who the players of the Chinese team are, I hope to play against them.” On the afternoon of the 4th, After advancing to the top 16 of the 2022 56th ITTF World Table Tennis Team Championships (finals) Chengdu (referred to as “Chengdu World Table Tennis Team Championships”) with the first place in the group, Japanese men’s team player Tomokazu Zhang Ben said.

In the final battle of the group stage, the Japanese men’s team, the strong opponent of national table tennis, swept the former table tennis hegemon Hungary 3:0, achieving four consecutive victories in the group stage. Tomochi Hiramoto, who played first, lost the first game with 8:11. He roared again and again on the field, cheering for himself. Then he came back and won 11:5, 11:7, 11:5.

The Japanese men’s team players cheered each other on.Photo courtesy of ITTF

Zhang Benzhihe said after the game that after entering the knockout stage, the opponent’s level will get higher and higher, and he will work with the team to fight for the card.

The Japanese men's team player Togami Haysuke said that he felt very frustrated after losing a match against the Hong Kong men's team yesterday. But in today's game, I regained my form, so I have confidence in the next game. (Finish)

