Hockey players from Zlín and Třebíč advanced to the semi-finals of the play off of the first league. Zlín beat Porub 2:1 at home in the fourth quarter-final match, won the series 3:1 on matches, and in their quest to return to the extra league, they will face the winner of the regular season, Třebíč, in the next match. Horácká Slavia completed the move to the top four teams thanks to a 3:2 victory in Přerov after separate raids.

