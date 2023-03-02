A few days before the kick off of the Italian Football Leaguethe top American football league in Italy, ELEVEN announces that it has renewed the collaboration agreement with FIDAF.

Starting from Saturday 4 March, therefore, ELEVEN will broadcast live streaming on its platform all regular season and Playoff matches, with special and in-depth pre- and post-match content for the ‘Game of the Week’.

An important confirmation for all American football fans who will be able to follow the entire season, not only live but also on-demand, and with special content that the ELEVEN editorial team will produce from week to week in collaboration with the federation.

The regular season will be inaugurated by the match between the newly promoted Skorpions Varese who will host the reigning champions Guelfi Firenze at Franco Ossola in Masnago: the first act of a historic season for the IFL. In fact, for the first time the Italian Bowl, scheduled for July 1st, will be played in the United States, in the splendid setting of the Glass Bowl Stadium in Toledo, Ohio.

The ELEVEN season ticket reserved for fans of our football will be available for purchase at the price of €29.99 for the entire season, or €9.99 per month, and will include all the matches of the Italian Football League, as well as the possibility of enjoying, of course, of the entire offer of the platform.