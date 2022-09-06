The first KPL Summer Finals ended in Shanghai and the Chongqing Wolves dominated again after five yearsFly into the homes of ordinary people

The first KPL (Honor of Kings) Summer Finals ended successfully in Shanghai last weekend. In the end, Chongqing Wolves came out on top and defeated Wuhan eStarPro 4-2 to win the Silver Dragon Cup, becoming the 13th league champion in KPL history. , is also the first summer champion. The Chongqing Wolves leader Xiaopang was successfully elected as the MVP of the finals.

Before this summer finals, both Wuhan eStarPro and Chongqing Wolves have won six championships in the top-level Glory of Kings tournament. Among them, Wuhan eStarPro has just completed three consecutive championships, and they are attacking the unprecedented four consecutive championships in the KPL league; while Chongqing The last time the Wolves (former QGhappy) topped the league championship dates back to the 2017 KPL autumn game, and the most recent top-level championship was in the 2021 King Glory World Champions Cup. The re-conversation between the two e-sports giants made the audience look forward to this final.

In the first game, Wuhan eStarPro came up with the signature system of “Meng Tian” + “Lan”, and the Chongqing Wolves chose the group control group combination of “Lu Bu” + “Zhang Fei”. The economic difference between the two sides was very close in the first ten minutes. In the later period, the Chongqing Wolves gradually gained the upper hand and successfully won the first point of the finals. In the second and third games, the Chongqing Wolves chased after the victory, won two games in a row, and came to the match point first.

Fortunately, Wuhan eStarPro was unwilling to surrender like this. They began to fight back in a desperate situation and played tenaciously. After the start of the fifth game, Wuhan eStarPro became more and more courageous, and continued to reduce the number of opponents in the middle and late stages. Taking advantage of the difference in the number of people, they successfully turned the advantage into victory and then went on to win. If the Wuhan eStarPro, which is gaining momentum, wins the sixth game, it can be dragged into the peak duel. It still maintains a high momentum in the early and mid-term, and once won Ssangyong and approached the crystal of the Chongqing Wolves step by step. At the critical moment, the chubby “Na Ke Lulu” turned around and defeated Wuhan eStarPro. He led the Chongqing Wolves to fight back, won the key team battle in the wild area, and pushed the crystal to win the game.

In the end, Chongqing Wolves defeated Wuhan eStarPro with a score of 4-2, won the championship of the first KPL summer game, and locked the qualification for the 2022 Glory of Kings World Champions Cup. Chongqing Wolves. Xiaopang also won the MVP of the summer finals with his excellent performance. Zhang Poyuan, the producer of the King of Glory, presented the award as the winning team.

The brand new honor belongs to the exclusive imprint of the champion. After this summer final, the skin signature of the champion of the 2022 KPL Summer Championship will also be officially launched. The debut players of the champion team Chongqing Wolves have selected hero skin signatures that are of special significance to them. This championship honor will be displayed in the game in the form of skin signatures. The limited-time sale of summer championship signature tokens has also been opened.

The 2022 KPL Summer Split has come to a successful conclusion, but the journey of chasing dreams continues. On September 13, the Glory of Kings Challenger Cup will officially sound the opening horn, and 12 teams from KPL, K-A and the national competition will gather together to compete fiercely for the championship trophy.

(Xinmin Evening News reporter Guan Yin)