Xi’an News Network News The Social and Sports Center of the General Administration of Sports of the People’s Republic of China announced the competition plan of the “2022/2023 Chinese Frisbee League” on its official website on July 28. Among them, the most interesting thing for Xi’an sports fans is that the first game officially settled in Xi’an. , will be held from August 6th to 7th.

According to the plan, the league stage is scheduled to be held from August 2022 to March 2023, and the finals will be held in May 2023. It is understood that the settlement of the first sub-station in Xi’an is inseparable from Xi’an’s efforts in building a strong sports city, building a famous event city, and introducing and cultivating high-quality events in recent years. This event will be held in Qujiang New District, Xi’an City. . At present, the preparations for the 2022/2023 China Frisbee League (Shaanxi·Xi’an Station) are intensifying. The organizer of the event said that the first event will ensure the smooth progress of the event through professional event organization and careful event services, and will serve the public enthusiasts. Create a series of “frisbee +” wonderful peripheral activities, let everyone experience the fun of frisbee sports in depth, and show a fashionable, healthy and active lifestyle to the people of the whole country.

Jin Peng, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press