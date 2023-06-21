the first list of 42 players called to prepare for the World Cup with the XV of France known

Toulouse’s Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack (with the ball), during France-Wales, in Saint Denis, March 18, 2023. ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP

This is the beginning of the path that should lead the French rugby team to the World Cup, which it will play at home from September 8. The coach, Fabien Galthié, unveiled on Wednesday June 21 an initial list of 42 players summoned to begin this preparation, from July 2, in Monaco.

This list will be refined over the returns from injuries of certain players, who are not currently on the list, and the various training courses planned. The final roster for the World Cup, which will feature 33 players, will be announced on August 21.

This first list, which does not include any notable surprises, is a continuation of the choices made by the coach since his arrival at the helm of the XV of France, at the end of 2019. There are several categories:

The people of Toulouse

Just crowned with the glory of their 22nd title of champion of France, a contingent of Toulouse will join Marcoussis. For many seasons, the club of the pink city has been the leading provider of the XV of France and constitutes the backbone of its “typical” team. Starting with the hinge, so important, that forms Antoine Dupont et Romain Ntamack. But also a good part of the first line, Cyril Baille (left pillar) and Julien Marchand (hooker), among the best in the world at their post. Or the second line Thibaud Flamentrevelation of the last Six Nations Tournament, the third line Francois Cros or the back Thomas Ramos.

The unavoidable

That they were eliminated in the semi-finals of the Top 14, like the center of Racing 92 Gaël Fickou or defeated in the final like the third center line Grégory Damn itthe right pillar Win Anthony and the center Jonathan Danty, all three from La Rochelle; these players are among the first names that Fabien Galthié and his staff write down to form the starting XV.

Players who did not participate in the final stages of Top 14 are also in the expected holders, on September 8 during the opening match against New Zealand: Damian Penaudthe Clermont winger leaving for Bordeaux or Charles Ollivon, the third line of the Toulon Rugby club. In the absence of certainty on the wing, it is not surprising to see the Lyonnais Ethan Dumortierholder in the five games of the last Tournament, appear on the list.

“Finishing” stainless steels

A certain number of players should not, except surprise or exception, be holders of entry. But they will be called upon to make important replacements – as “finishers”, as the official name in Blues dictates -, or even to take a starting place in the event of injury or in the last group matches, where the stake will be, if all goes well for the Blues, less important. Like the Toulouse hooker Peato Mauvakaaccustomed to thundering replacements, the Bordelais Funny Maxime (scrum half), official understudy of Antoine Dupont or Matthew Jalibert (flying half, Bordeaux), essential replacement for Romain Ntamack.

The powerfull Romain Taofifenua (second line, Lyon) could play a starting role if Toulouse-born Australian Emmanuel Meafou – injured in the final – cannot be selected with the Blues and if Paul Willemse does not regain its form of 2022. Dorian Aldegheri (pillar, Toulouse) rose this season within the hierarchy of the right pillars, thanks to his performances but also the disqualification of Mohamed Haouas, convicted of violence and dismissed from the XV of France.

Yoram Moefana (center, Bordeaux), Sekou Macalou (third row, Stade Français), Jean-Baptiste Gros (pillar, Toulon), Pierre Bourgarit (hooker, La Rochelle) and Reda Wardi (pillar, La Rochelle) are also part of the “luxury” finishers present in this group

Those who play big

Some players are under pressure before this first rally. They were potential, even indisputable holders, but have regressed somewhat in the choices of Fabien Galthié. We can think of the Toulouse back Melvyn Jaminet, and on the second line Cameron Wokiso successful in 2022, but author of a more complicated season with his new club, Racing 92.

Baptiste Couilloudthe scrum half from Lyon, will be in direct competition with Baptiste Serin for the place of third scrum half in the list of 33. Dylan Cretin (third line, Lyon), will face intense competition for his position. As for the future ofAntoine Hastoy (opening half, La Rochelle), it will undoubtedly depend on the distribution of the number of three-quarters and forwards retained in the list of 33 players for the month of August.

Ghosts

Arthur Vincent (center, Montpellier) and Gabin Villière (winger, Toulon) are coming back from long injuries and retain a lot of credit in the eyes of Fabien Galthié.

Among the players who have not seen the XV of France for some time, Demba Bamba (pillar, Lyon), Brice Dulin (back, La Rochelle), Baptiste Cool (scrum half, Toulon) are back – the last two having had a very good end to the season.

Novices

Four promising players without selection for the moment have been called up in this list: Emilien Gailletonthe top scorer of the Top 14 season (centre, Pau), Louis Bielle-Biarrey (winger, Bordeaux), Paul Boudehent (third line, La Rochelle) and Thomas Laclayat (pillar, departing from Oyonnax, in the second division, for Racing 92).

Linings

They will not see, except surprise, the World Cup. But they are among those who will play a crucial role in the preparation, in particular by allowing the staff of the XV of France to simulate opposition with complete teams. And their presence in the list attests to their proximity to the required level. So, if there is an injury or an unexpected malform, they can play their card. It is Bastien Chalureau (second line, Montpellier), Yoan Stupid (third line, La Rochelle) and Florian Verhaeghe (second line, Montpellier).

The wounded

Several players, including some essential in the eyes of the coach, are currently on the flank, but should, if their recovery takes place in time, make their way to the final list. This is in particular the third line of the Stade Toulousain Anthony Jelonch (seriously injured during the Six Nations tournament, but whose recovery is going well) or the Bordeaux right pillar World Civil Warhit in the knee during the semi-final of the Top 14.

Finally, there remains the case ofEmmanuel New. The Toulouse colossus was injured in the final, and will be out for six to eight weeks. To this physical uncertainty is added another. On paper, the player of Australian origin will only be eligible for the XV of France from November, but the management of the Blues hopes to take advantage of case law from the world rugby body. The latter’s response should be forthcoming.

The 42 players called up for the World Cup

Dorian Aldegheri (Stade Toulouse)

Gregory Alldritt (Rochelais Stadium)

Win Anthony (Stade Rochelais)

Cyril Baille (Stade Toulousain)

Demba Bamba (LOU Rugby)

Paul Boudehent (Rochelais Stadium)

Pierre Bourgarit (Rochelais Stadium)

Bastien Chalureau (Montpellier Herault Rugby)

Dylan Cretin (LOU Rugby)

Francois Cros (Stade Toulousain)

Thibaud Flament (Toulouse Stadium)

Jean Baptiste Gros (RC Toulon)

Thomas Laclayat (Oyonnax Rugby)

Sekou Macalou (French Stadium Paris)

Julien Marchand (Stade Toulousain)

Peato Mauvaka (Stade Toulousain)

Charles Ollivon (RC Toulon)

Yoan Tanga (Stade Rochelais)

Romain Taofifenua (LOU Rugby)

Florian Verhaeghe (Montpellier Herault Rugby)

Reda Wardi (Stade Rochelais)

Paul Willemse (Montpellier Herault Rugby)

Cameron Woki (Racing 92)

Louis Bielle-Biarrey (Union Bordeaux Begles)

Baptiste Couilloud (LOU Rugby)

Jonathan Danty (Stade Rochelais)

Brice Dulin (Rochelais Stadium)

Ethan Dumortier (LOU Rugby)

Antoine Dupont (Toulouse Stadium)

Gaël Fickou (Racing 92)

Emilien Gailleton (Pau Section)

Antoine Hastoy (Stade Rochelais)

Matthieu Jalibert (Union Bordeaux Begles)

Melvyn Jaminet (Stade Toulouse)

Maxime Lucu (Union Bordeaux Begles)

Yoram Moefana (Union Bordeaux Begles)

Romain Ntamack (Toulouse Stadium)

Damian Penaud (ASM Clermont Auvergne)

Thomas Ramos (Toulouse Stadium)

Baptiste Serin (RC Toulon)

Gabin Villiere (RC Toulon)

Arthur Vincent (Montpellier Hérault Rugby)

