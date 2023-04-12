This article is transferred from: Changjiang Daily

The Chinese Super League kicks off this Saturday

The first match is the peak duel, the three towns of Wuhan will play at home against SIPG

□ Changjiang Daily reporter Ma Wanyong

On the evening of April 8, the Wuhan Three Towns team defeated the Shandong Taishan team 2:0 in the “Super Cup” final match at the Huanglong Sports Center in Hangzhou, winning their first championship in 2023. On April 15th, the first round of the 2023 Chinese Super League will be held. The Wuhan Three Towns team will sit at the Wuhan Sports Center at home and face the Chinese Super League powerhouse Shanghai Seaport.

■ Reloaded new players are in a hot state

In the 2020 season, the Wuhan Three Towns team, which competed in the Second Division in the second year, advanced to the First Division as champions. In the 2021 season, they won the Chinese League One Championship as “promoted horses” and advanced to the Chinese Super League. In the 2022 season, the Wuhan Three Towns team achieved an unbeaten record of 15 wins and 2 draws in the first 17 matches in the Chinese Super League, and finally won the Chinese Super League championship as a “promoted horse”, creating the Chinese version of the “Kaiserslautern Miracle”.

Now, the top scorer of the Chinese Super League last season, Malkang, has switched to the Saudi team Jeddah Nationals, while the three towns of Wuhan have introduced a new striker Aziz, and last season’s champions Stanciu, Davidson, Wallace, Edmilson Together they formed a new “foreign gun team”. In terms of domestic players, 10 players including Deng Zhuoxiang, Xiong Fei, Sang Yifei, and Duan Yunzi, the veterans of the “Three-Year Triple Crown”, officially bid farewell. Yan Dinghao, Li Yang, Luo Jing, Wang Yi, Chen Yuhao and other 6 players headed by the active international player Wei Shihao Players switched in.

From February 18 to March 24, the team experienced a long training camp from Kunming to Haikou. In the “Super Cup” matchup on April 8, the Wuhan Three Towns team made the fans shine. Only 10 minutes into the game, the two players who joined the three towns of Wuhan this season played wonderfully. Wei Shihao broke through from the left and made a cross, and foreign aid Aziz scored with a header, giving the three towns of Wuhan the first place.

From the starting lineup of the “Super Cup”, it is not difficult to see that Wei Shihao and Aziz who entered the starting list will be the absolute main players of the team in the new season. Their fiery state will also give fans more confidence in this championship team.

■ It is not easy to defend the title when the schedule is released

On April 8, the morning of the “Super Cup” decisive battle, the Chinese Football Association announced that the 2023 Super League season will open on April 15 and end on November 4.

According to the schedule, the Wuhan Three Towns team will welcome the Chinese Super League powerhouse Shanghai Haigang team at the Wuhan Sports Center at 7:35 p.m. on April 15. Judging from the comparison of the strengths of the two sides, this duel will be more interesting than the opening match (Beijing Guoan VS Meizhou Hakka). It is the battle for the strongest foreign aid in the Super League in 2023.

The three towns of Wuhan will face the giants of the Chinese Super League at the beginning. In addition to the first round against Shanghai Haigang, they will also face Beijing Guoan at home in the second round of competition on April 20. In addition to Shanghai Seaport and Beijing Guoan, veteran teams such as Shandong Taishan and Shanghai Shenhua are also considered to be strong contenders for the Super League championship in the new season. In addition, the Zhejiang team, Chengdu Rongcheng, Meizhou Hakka and other teams that performed well last season also definitely have the strength to upset.

In this regard, the head coach Pedro said in an interview with a reporter from the Changjiang Daily, “I hope that the players can maintain a humble and unafraid attitude as always, and show the determination to win in the game. Fight every game, every game It is still too early to talk about whether we can finally defend the title, but it is not impossible.”

As the schedule is confirmed, the Super League home tickets for the three towns in Wuhan will also be on sale soon. According to the ticket sales plan announced by the club on April 10, with a minimum cost of 980 yuan, you can watch 15 home games at the Wuhan Sports Center and witness the defending journey of the Wuhan Three Towns team.