The First National Youth Association Wushu Sanda Competition Concludes: Showcasing Martial Arts Excellence and Youth Spirit

The First National Youth Association Wushu Sanda Competition Concluded in Guanyang, Guangxi

China News Service, Guilin – After three days of intense competition, the martial arts competition of the First National Student (Youth) Games came to an end in Guilin City, Guangxi on November 2. The championship title in the women’s team category was secured by the Guangxi Nanning team, led by coach Wen Tiebao, while the men’s team championship was won by the Henan Zhengzhou team. Guangxi Nanning men’s team finished third.

The participants entered the finals with high spirits and vigor. They showcased their boxing, kicking, and wrestling skills, captivating the audience with their fierce duels.

The announcement of the winning teams followed the intense competition. The Nanning City team, consisting of Xiao Mei, Wu Zhiyang, and Yang Yunuo, emerged as the first-place winners in the women’s team competition, under the guidance of head coach Wen Tiebao. The men’s team competition was won by Ou Jiaming, Yu Guo, and Zhang from Zhengzhou City, with Yansha, Haiqing, Li Hong, and coach Liu Haike.

Martial arts Sanda is an integral part of traditional Chinese culture, with its unique charm and value fully displayed and carried on through this competition. The audience not only had the opportunity to enjoy the spectacular martial arts performances but also gained a deeper understanding of the cultural significance and spiritual value encapsulated in this sport.

The competition also showcased the players’ courageous fighting spirit, leaving the spectators in awe. It was a game filled with passion and enthusiasm, serving as a grand event that exemplified the unwavering determination of students (youth) who strive to move forward.

The conclusion of the First National Youth Association Wushu Sanda Competition marked a significant milestone in promoting the sport and celebrating its cultural heritage. With its successful execution, the event has set a benchmark for future competitions and has undoubtedly left a lasting impression on both participants and spectators alike.

Photo by Luo Rongjian

Photo by Luo Rongjian

Photo by Luo Rongjian

Photo by Wang Zhaoxuan

