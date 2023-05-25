The first person to leave the Lakers surfaced: Mingji revealed that Russell will not return to conflict with James’ role – yqqlm

Original title: The first person to leave the Lakers surfaced: Mingji revealed that Russell will not return to conflict with James’ role

On May 25th, Beijing time, according to a report by famous reporter Chris Hayes, it was only a matter of time before Russell left the Lakers. In other words, the first person to leave the Lakers this summer has surfaced.

“I don’t think we’ll see Russell return to the Lakers because LeBron wants to play more of a secondary scorer and playmaker,” Hayes said.

In other words, in Hayes’ view, the Lakers’ role for Russell will not satisfy him, and it will obviously conflict with James’ role, and leaving is an inevitable result.

This season, Russell was sent to the Lakers in Westbrook’s trade. He played 17 games in the regular season, averaging 17.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range. However, in the playoffs, Russell’s performance was quite hip, playing 15 games, averaging 13.9 points, 3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 42.4% from the field, and dropping to 31.4% from the three-point range. The Western Conference finals were even more sluggish, and they were directly relegated to the bench in the final game.

However, Russell has high expectations for himself, "I'm good. I know who I am as a player. I can be better than your team's point guard, and I can be better than your team's shooting guard." Excellent." Moreover, Russell made it clear that it was difficult for him to accept the role of a substitute. In this case, parting ways is actually the best result. Russell's contract will expire this summer and he will become a free agent. Russell actually had a premonition that he might leave the team, "As for what will happen in the future, I really don't know. I think that when all players who understand the game are put on the same team, everyone has the same goal. , then there will be some success." Such a remark is more like a farewell speech.

