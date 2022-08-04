Home Sports The first phase of the fencing “Star Selection Program” national training camp opened in three places
2022-08-04

The first-phase fencing “Star Selection Program” national training camp hosted by the Zijian Center of the General Administration of Sports of the People’s Republic of China opened at the same time on the 2nd at the Tianjin Tuanbo Sports Training Center, Beijing Laoshan Training Base, and Shandong Qingdao Sports Training Center.

According to reports, this national training camp is divided into two phases. The first phase gathers 225 athletes from professional teams, clubs and individuals from various provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities. Physical strengthening and scientific training.

According to Yang Zhen, the head coach of the saber group and a professor at Tianjin Sports Vocational College, this training camp has set up a youth group, a youth group, and a youth group B. In order to provide as much reference and basis as possible for the next national team talent selection.

Chang Cheng, deputy director of the Department of Competition and Sports of the General Administration of Sport of the People’s Republic of China, said that he hopes to vigorously strengthen the training of fencing reserve talents through the “Star Selection Program” national training camp, so as to narrow the gap between some swords and the world‘s high level, so as to prepare for the Chinese fencing Olympics. Win glory and steadily become a world-leading team to lay a solid foundation.

