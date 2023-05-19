The first place with a complete victory! Su Cup China swept Denmark 5-0 in the quarter-finals and will play against Indonesia_Li Shifeng_Combination_Both Sides

Original title: All-win first place! Su Cup China sweeps Denmark 5-0 and will play Indonesia in the quarter-finals

On May 18, Beijing time, the first stop of the Paris Olympic Games, the 2023 Sudirman Cup World Badminton Mixed Team Championships entered the fifth competition day at the Suzhou Olympic Center Gymnasium. The Chinese team, which has won the championship in the past two years, faced the Danish team, the strongest opponent in the group stage. Defeat Denmark 5-0 to seal the top spot in the group. The results of the Sudirman Cup quarter-final draw have been announced, and the opponent of the Chinese team in the quarter-finals will be the Indonesian team.

Mixed Doubles: Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong 21-9, 21-19 Mathias Thierry/Emily Maheron

In the first mixed doubles, Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong faced Mathias Thierry/Emily Maheron. The two sides met once at this year’s All England Open. The Danish team took the lead in the first game. They scored 5 points in a row and led 5-2. Then the IELTS team scored 5 points and 7 points in a row to overtake. The score gap was widened 14-6. Zheng Siwei scored 21-9 to win the first game. In the second game, the Chinese team took the lead to serve. The Danish team scored 5 points in a row to lead 6-2 at the start, and entered the technical interval with an 11-8 lead. The IELTS team then improved its coherent speed. , scored the first point for the Chinese team.

Men’s Singles: Li Shifeng 21-15, 16-21, 21-15 Gomke

In the second men’s singles, neither side played the first main force. Li Shifeng, ranked 11th in the world, faced Gomke, ranked 19th in the world. The two sides had never played against each other before. The two sides played very stalemate in the first game. Li Shifeng scored 4 points in a row at 8-10. Play 21-15 head start. In the second round, Gemke led 5-2 at the start, and scored 11-7 in the backcourt. A wonderful 58-beat long attack between the two sides ended in Li Shifeng’s victory, but his physical fitness was also greatly consumed. A slash mistake allowed Gemke to score 5 points in a row and pull back a victory 21-16. Gemke led 4-1 at the start of the deciding game. Li Shifeng seized the opportunity when his opponent’s physical fitness also had problems and came from behind 11-9. As the game progressed, Gemke had a big problem with his movement. He also suffered from discomfort in his left thigh After applying for a medical timeout, Li Shifeng won 21-15 due to a straight-line error in the overhead area. After winning, Li Shifeng was very excited. He not only took off his shirt, but also staged a backflip to celebrate.

Women’s Singles: Chen Yufei 21-8, 21-11 Ryan Kristofferson

In the third women’s singles game, Chen Yufei, the world‘s No. 4, faced the world‘s No. 28 Ryan Kristofferson. The two sides had never played against each other before. In the first game, Chen Yufei started 8-0, led 11-1 and entered the technical interval, caught her opponent and went out of bounds in a straight line, 21-8 first. After 8-8 in the second game, Chen Yufei scored 6 points in a row to widen the score gap. After resisting the opponent’s 3 points in a row, he hit a wave of 7 points in a row. The next game was 21-11, and the big score was 3-0 to help China The team sealed the victory.

Men’s Doubles: Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi 21-14, 19-21, 21-11 Astrup/Rasmussen

In the fourth men’s doubles match, the world‘s No. 5 Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi faced the world‘s No. 11 Astrup/Rasmussen. The two sides met twice before, and the Chinese team did not lose a game. The Danish team led 4-2 in the first game, and then the Chinese team seized the opportunity of serve and return to score 4 points twice, widening the gap 16-10 and winning the game 21-14. In the second game, the Danish team started with a 3-0 lead. Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi scored 4 points in a row twice to come from behind, but then the Danish team scored 6 points and 4 points in a row. a city. In the deciding game, the Chinese team took a 5-2 lead at the start, 11-7 lead and entered the technical interval. After entering the technical interval, they scored 7 points in a row to widen the gap. Relying on the Danish team to grab the net and make mistakes, they won 21-11 and won by a big score of 2-1.

Women’s Doubles: Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan 21-16, 21-14 Sarah Tiggerson/Maerken Fleurgo

In the women’s doubles finale, the world‘s No. 1 Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan faced the world‘s No. 17 Sarah Tiggerson/Maerken-Fleurgo. The two sides had met 7 times before, and Fan Chen’s combination remained unbeaten And without losing a game. In the first game, the Chinese team scored 6 points in a row and started 6-1. Jia Yifan made a backhand slash and pushed the gap 21-16 to win the first game. In the second game, Fanchen combined 7-10 and scored 5 points and 4 points to widen the score gap. After serving and attacking the back court, they scored directly to cash in the match point. The next game was 21-14, and the big score was 2-0 to help China The team defeated Denmark 5-0 to secure the top spot in the group.

(As e)Return to Sohu to see more