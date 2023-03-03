The first player in Chinese Go changed hands!Li Xuanhao surpassed Ke Jie and made great contributions to AI

According to the news on March 3, according to the ranking list released by the Chinese Weiqi Association,The 28-year-old Li Xuanhao jumped to the top of the list with 2714.2 points, and Ke Jie retreated to the second place with 2709.2 points.

As early as October 2015, Ke Jie, who was not yet 18 years old, reached the top of the Chinese Go rating, and was only briefly surpassed by Mi Yuting in the middle.Ke Jie has been at the top of the list since November 2018.

According to the data, Li Xuanhao was born in 1995. Two years ago, he was still a professional seven-dan player and had never won a domestic championship.In 2022, he will participate in the national Go team trials for the Asian Games. With a record of seven victories, he will be promoted to the 9th professional Go dan.

At the same time, in the regular season of the 2022 Chinese Go League A, Li Xuanhao’s record reached 13 wins and 2 losses, and he won all four games in the playoffs.In September of that year, Li Xuanhao’s grade ranking had soared from 14th at the beginning of the year to 2nd.

It is understood that Li Xuanhao has also benefited from AI and other high-tech training methods. He once said: “AI’s tricks can be memorized at the beginning of the game, but they will definitely not be able to remember the second half of the game, but AI’s tricks can indeed give people a new memory. inspired.”