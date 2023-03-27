The first small basketball club elite competition in the province kicks off







Reporter Zheng Runxin

On March 25, the 2022 Zhejiang Provincial First “Membership Cup” Small Basketball Club Elite Tournament was held in Shaoxing. More than 60 teams and nearly 400 small players from across the province participated. The event is divided into two groups, U8 and U10. The group stage adopts a single round-robin stage. Each team participates in 3 group matches. The knockout stage starts from the top 16 until the top eight results are determined.

It is understood that since the Zhejiang Provincial Junior Basketball League was founded in 2019, more than 40,000 minor players have participated.

“Through the competition, children have grown up, gained knowledge, and gained different experiences from victory and defeat, especially the level of competition has been improved.” Ye Ye, the parent of the contestants from Wenzhou, said.

Interestingly, this event also invited the young basketball star Shan Xintong who played “Little Huang Yao” in “Hurricane” as the provincial basketball image ambassador to promote basketball together.

“Normal training is rather boring, but basic skills will improve.” Shan Xintong, who is currently training at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sports School, told reporters that participating in different levels of competition can meet different opponents, which is more interesting and can improve oneself. There is also a lot of room for development.

“We hope to create a three-level competition system, including leagues, elite competitions, and this year we will launch a small basketball super league.” Wang Zhigang, vice chairman and secretary-general of the Provincial Basketball Association, said that through the setting of three-level competitions, small basketball players of different levels Players can have the opportunity to display their basketball skills.