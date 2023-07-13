The first public beta is finally available!

Apple recently announced the release of the long-awaited first public beta of iOS 17, allowing users to preview the exciting new features coming to iPhone. This update brings a number of improvements and smart features that will make your user experience even better. Let’s find out together how to access the beta and test the new operating system on your iPhone.

The public beta of iOS 17 appears to be stable enough to test without too much concern, although it is recommended to stay on iOS 16 on your main device, especially if you use it for work. In any case, it is always advisable to make a complete backup of your data before proceeding with the installation of the new operating system.

Beta releases are by definition incomplete, and while they should include most or all of the functionality of the finished product, they will have cosmetic differences and inevitably some glitches and issues that will need to be fixed. The glitches and problems are the reason Apple bothers to test iOS in the first place.

Existing apps, including those you can rely on, cannot be expected to work properly. In extreme cases, it is possible that the device will freeze and cannot be used until the next beta arrives which will hopefully fix the problem. It is not uncommon for the first beta versions to also have problems such as excessive battery consumption.

As we get closer to the final launch and release of iOS, the available beta versions can be expected to become more polished and feature-complete. Conversely, this means there will be less time to wait for the official launch.

Back up your iPhone before installing an iOS beta, or better yet, use a secondary device instead of your primary iPhone. That way, you won’t lose everything in case something goes wrong while installing the beta, and you can go back to the previous version if you wish.

But how can you download the iOS 17 beta on your iPhone? To get started, you need an iPhone XS/XR or later, such as iPhone 11, 12, 13, and 14, as well as the second generation iPhone SE. If you are one of these lucky owners, you can sign up for Apple’s Beta program by visiting dedicated page and entering your Apple ID information, agreeing to the terms and conditions. Once you’re signed up, you’ll be able to download the beta profile directly from your iPhone by going to beta.apple.com/profile and selecting the download option.

Once the beta is installed, iOS 17 will be available as a regular system update, which you can download and install through your device’s General Settings.

If you want to go back to the previous version, simply restore the backup and wait for the official launch of iOS 17, which is presumably expected at the end of summer.

But what are the main innovations in the public beta of iOS 17? Apple’s new operating system for iPhone offers various customizations that will allow you to make your device truly unique. Starting from the lock screen, which has an interesting new feature called StandBy, which can be activated while charging your iPhone via MagSafe, Lightning or Qi wireless charging. Your iPhone turns into a smart screen, where you can view widgets, the time as an alarm clock, and your photos. In addition, you will have the ability to view notifications and interact with widgets in a simple and intuitive way.

You’ll also be able to create your own custom stickers directly from your photographs by isolating a subject and making adjustments like applying filters and more. This way, you will be able to have unique stickers to use on any occasion.

Among the many conveniences offered by iOS 17, an improved keyboard stands out that will no longer auto-correct “swear words” and will underline auto-corrections in blue to make the changes made clearer.

You can also use your iPhone’s camera to get information about the world around you, such as explanations about car lights and washing machine labels. You’ll also have the ability to record your voice, allowing the iPhone to process it without cloud uploads that could compromise privacy. This is a really cool accessibility feature. And let’s not forget Live Transcription: when you receive a call, you can have it transcribed without answering, so you know what the conversation is about even when you can’t answer it directly.

The innovations introduced by iOS 17 are so numerous that it would be impossible to summarize them all without boring the readers. Therefore, the invitation is to discover them gradually after downloading the beta. However, there are two novelties that deserve particular attention. Siri has been improved not only in functionality, but also in convenience: now you no longer need to say “Hey Siri”, just call it by name. In addition, many new features have been introduced regarding privacy and security, as we have already had the opportunity to report previously.

Just two days after the release of an important update for iPhone and iPad, which fixed a serious zero-day vulnerability actively exploited by cybercriminals, Apple has officially released the first public beta of iOS 17. Even in Italy, as of these hours, it is It is possible to preview the next iteration of the operating system for Apple phones and the innovations introduced are truly amazing!

Among the great features introduced in this update is Live Voicemail for calls. Thanks to this feature, users will be able to reduce unwanted calls by receiving a real-time text transcript of what the interlocutor is saying, even before answering the call. It will only be possible to answer if you recognize the human nature of the interlocutor, offering greater protection from scams and unwanted calls.

Another interesting new feature concerns the interactive widgets, designed to quickly interact with home automation devices or other applications without having to open them. Also, StandBy mode will turn your iPhone into an alarm clock by simply plugging it into a horizontal charging stand.

These are just some of the extraordinary features introduced with iOS 17, now also accessible in Italy via the path Settings> General> Software updates. On the Software Updates screen, you’ll find the option to install the beta by signing up for Apple’s Official Beta Program. At the same time, the public beta of iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS was also made available

Follow us on Social Media

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

