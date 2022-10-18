The first round of the men’s singles match between Liang Jingkun and Lin Gaoyuan in the WTT Macau Championship

2022-10-18 15:43:37





Source: China News Network





Men’s singles sign.Image source: WTT World Table Tennis Federation official blog

China News ServiceOn October 18th, according to the official blog of the World Table Tennis Federation, on the 18th, the draw results of the 2022 WTT Macau Championship were announced. Fan Zhendong, Liang Jingkun and Lin Gaoyuan in the men’s singles were in the upper half, Wang Chuqin and Ma Long were in the lower half. Liang Jingkun and Lin Gaoyuan will have a direct dialogue; in women’s singles, Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu are in the upper half, and Chen Xingtong, Wang Yidi and Chen Meng are in the lower half.

Women’s singles sign.Image source: WTT World Table Tennis Federation official blog

The World Table Tennis Federation Championship Macau Station and the World Table Tennis Federation World Cup Final will be held from October 19th to 23rd and October 27th to 30th respectively. The national table tennis men’s and women’s teams will send their entire main lineups to compete.