Home Sports The first round of the men’s singles match between Liang Jingkun and Lin Gaoyuan in the WTT Macau Championship – Zhejiang Online
Sports

The first round of the men’s singles match between Liang Jingkun and Lin Gaoyuan in the WTT Macau Championship – Zhejiang Online

by admin
The first round of the men’s singles match between Liang Jingkun and Lin Gaoyuan in the WTT Macau Championship – Zhejiang Online

The first round of the men’s singles match between Liang Jingkun and Lin Gaoyuan in the WTT Macau Championship

2022-10-18 15:43:37

Source: China News Network

Men’s singles sign.Image source: WTT World Table Tennis Federation official blog

China News ServiceOn October 18th, according to the official blog of the World Table Tennis Federation, on the 18th, the draw results of the 2022 WTT Macau Championship were announced. Fan Zhendong, Liang Jingkun and Lin Gaoyuan in the men’s singles were in the upper half, Wang Chuqin and Ma Long were in the lower half. Liang Jingkun and Lin Gaoyuan will have a direct dialogue; in women’s singles, Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu are in the upper half, and Chen Xingtong, Wang Yidi and Chen Meng are in the lower half.

Women's singles sign.Image source: WTT World Table Tennis Federation official blog

Women’s singles sign.Image source: WTT World Table Tennis Federation official blog

The World Table Tennis Federation Championship Macau Station and the World Table Tennis Federation World Cup Final will be held from October 19th to 23rd and October 27th to 30th respectively. The national table tennis men’s and women’s teams will send their entire main lineups to compete.

Label:Results of the draw; main lineup
edit: Zhu Jiahong

Related Reading


See also  Ivrea looks for the "fantastic 4" with the fun evening tournament

You may also like

Garlasco goes under, then in the second half...

Tonali gets Milan out of trouble Hellas surrenders...

Real Madrid will reward Benzema with 1 million...

Gala night for football: Leao awarded as player...

FENDI brand friend Karim Benzema attends the annual...

The APU can count on 37 points from...

The core of Jilin’s backcourt took the initiative...

De Pellegrin and the arrival of the Giro...

The 10 best-selling street enduro bikes, technical data...

In the last round of the group stage,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy