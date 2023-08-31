the first scale in the world with ECG functionality

Over the years Withings has included a variety of connected scales in its assortment. Over time, what was once a simple bathroom scale has transformed into a true connected wellness companion. If the Body Comp model went beyond its original function, this new version, the Body Scan, goes further 0 in the analysis of body composition through segmentation, in the complete cardiac evaluation, in the monitoring of the vascular age of the user and in the analysis of nerve activity. Of course, it doesn’t neglect recording your body weight either.

As always, the device works in synergy with the manufacturer’s Health Mate app, the same one that contains the data from your Withings connected watch. The new Body Scan surprises, first of all, for its aesthetic design, with a particular handle full of sensors, and also for its price, set at 399 euros.

Consequently, like the recent scales offered by Withings, Body Scan offers advanced features. It is able to calculate the user’s body composition and perform a 6-lead electrocardiogram, with the aim of identifying any signs of atrial fibrillation. According to Withings, Body Scan represents “the most advanced connected scale to date”.

Main features

Data transfer mode: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Power supply: battery

Screen type: LCD display

Number of profiles: 8

Dimensioni: 327 mm x 18 mm x 327 mm

capacity: from 5 kg to 200 kg

Functions: weight, BMI, % body fat, % water mass, % muscle mass, % bone mass

Dispositivi compatibili: iPhone, iPad, smartphone Android, tablet Android

Dedicated application: Health Mate

Health and wellness expert Withings takes the connected scale concept further with the innovative Body Scan, a product that is closer to an interconnected health station than a simple bathroom scale. In addition to measuring weight, this solution measures heart rate, analyzes body composition and even monitors nerve health.

Withings holds a leading position in the global connected health industry. From smartwatches to blood pressure monitors and sleep assessments, the French manufacturer is committed to being an ally of excellence in health monitoring. With the new Body Scan connected scale, Withings offers much more than just an interconnected bathroom scale.

In addition to weight, the Body Scan Scale provides a comprehensive body composition analysis, monitors heart activity (with a six-lead ECG), tracks nerve activity, and even estimates the age of internal organs, giving you an age additionally vascular.

A synergy of technology at the service of health, albeit at a significant cost: 399.99 euros. We have explored the full potential of this high-tech scale to determine if it justifies the considerable investment and, most importantly, to identify its potential use.

Withings Body Scan: design elegante e futuristico

This scale represents a concentrate of technology, combined with a valuable aesthetic characterized by the glass design, in shades of black and blue. The build quality reaches high standards, thanks to a plastic shell protected by a layer of thick glass.

The upper part of the device houses a 3.2-inch color screen, immediately above which we find a sort of cylinder positioned on a base.

This cylinder acts as a handle, connected to the balance by a braided cable, to be gripped during the measurement procedure. It is useful to note that it is possible to hang it on the wall, so as to avoid having to bend down during use.

The dimensions of the Withings Body Scan are 32.7 x 32.7 x 2.8 cm, making it slightly larger than average, making it easier to use for all types of users, including taller ones. It should be emphasized that it supports a maximum weight of 200 kg.

The scale is presented as an object with an elegant design, perfect for finding its place in a bathroom. However, the glass plate, despite its beauty, has a tendency to attract dust and fingerprints.

Fortunately, this inconvenience can be solved with a simple wipe with a dry cloth, a practice that should be done regularly.

Application: lots of information presented in an orderly manner

Withings’ entire connected ecosystem is managed through a single app called Withings Health Mate. Once your profile is set up, you can add the scale through the “Devices” section within the app. Then, simply select the Withings Body Scan product from the list provided by the application and turn on the scale.

The pairing process then begins by initiating a Bluetooth connection. It will then be necessary to enter the code of the Wi-Fi network, which must operate on a 2.4 GHz frequency. The whole procedure will take no more than five minutes.

Once the installation is complete, the app will guide you through the potential and uses of the Body Scan through a tutorial, which will help you better understand the measurements, body composition segmentation and nervous health score. Also, setting a weight goal is recommended.

The home page acts as a dashboard that summarizes your latest measurements and the main trends that emerge. The app also offers tips for reaching your goals and improving your quality of life. The Withings+ subscription option at 9.95 euros per month promises more personalized suggestions and a sort of digital coaching, but we haven’t had the opportunity to test it.

This page could quickly become very crowded, especially if you own several of the brand’s products.

The “Measurement” section collects all the measurements made by the scale and other Withings devices. For each category, a more detailed view is available by simply pressing on it. Through the scale, you’ll be able to access data about your weight, body composition, vascular age, and heart rate. It should be noted that this is a six-lead EKG, which is slightly smaller than the 12-lead EKG used in medical settings.

The body composition is presented through graphical representations, explanatory figures and above all detailed visualizations of the distribution of fat and muscle in one’s body. All of this is based on the average parameters of your age, build and weight. This approach makes it possible to identify areas requiring interventions and to observe their evolution over time.

The last two sections include “Devices,” which groups all of your Withings products together, and “Profile,” which shows your achievements such as total steps taken and equivalent distance in kilometers, among other information.

Withings Body Scan: effective, comprehensive and reliable

We start by gripping the handle firmly with our thumbs well placed on the two metal areas. Once you step on the scale, start the measurement process. Make sure you place your feet on the striped surfaces. If the location is incorrect, the arrows in the corners of the screen will guide you to the correct location. After weighing, the process of recording data in your profile begins automatically. In case the name displayed on the screen does not match yours, you can switch between profiles using your feet. A short weight trend graph closes the weighing phase. Then follows the measurement of body composition via bioelectrical impedance and segmentation. The information obtained includes the rate of fat mass, muscle mass and visceral fat. Finally, the scale takes a six-lead EKG and estimates vascular age and nerve health level. Withings then shows the weather forecast for the day, followed by the air quality level, before concluding with a short ‘See you soon’ message and shutting down. The entire process takes approximately one minute and twenty seconds. It may seem a bit long just to get the weight, but it turns out to be quite fast when you consider all the measurements taken.

We performed a series of about one hundred complete measurements in two sessions. The weighing was proven to be accurate and returned consistent results 95%-98% of the time. It should be noted that this accuracy only applies if you can stand still on the scale. This reliability was found in all aspects, with the exception of body composition measurements, which were identical in only 80% of cases.

However, it should be borne in mind that body weight and its composition can vary daily, if not even every hour. Therefore, we should not just focus on the numbers but rather observe the trends. In this context, the application becomes a very useful tool. It is essential to consider all this information in the long term, setting goals and above all avoiding focusing exclusively on daily measurements.

The progression towards a state of well-being is not always a linear path.

Is it essential to subscribe to the paid Health+ subscription?

As was the case with Body Comp, Withings’ connected wellness ecosystem is also based on a subscription plan called Health+. This premium formula offers additional features, such as unique behavior change modules in the areas of exercise, nutrition and sleep. It is important to note that Health+ is not mandatory for using the Body Scan; however, it allows you to take full advantage of all its features.

By purchasing the Body Scan scale, you will have the opportunity to take advantage of 3 free months of Health+. At the end of this period, it will be necessary to pay a monthly or annual fee, which varies between 8.29 and 9.95 euros. As you may have guessed, to maximize all the features of the new Body Scan, you will have to accept a cost of at least 100 euros per year for the Health+ subscription.

Price and availability of the Withings Body Scan

Withings Body Scan is available in black and blue color options. It is on sale individually at a price of 399.99 euros, both on the manufacturer’s official website and at affiliated retailers.

If you are simply looking for a good quality smart scale, you can proceed with this choice. However, if you decide to invest almost 400 euros in the Body Scan, this means that you want something more than just a bathroom scale.

This object with a refined design, although it tends to get dirty easily, is mainly a real home diagnostic station. In just over a minute, it is able to take complete and precise measurements, allowing for a detailed analysis of your body and health status.

It is an atypical product, which justifies its price only if you are looking for a versatile device for weight monitoring and more. Alternatively, the manufacturer offers less complex and more affordable models, in line with what the competition offers.

Pro

Many relevant sanitary measures. Good accuracy. Segmented body composition (arms, stomach, legs). 6-lead electrocardiogram in 30 seconds. Quality of materials. Simple and complete App Withings Wi-Fi connection. Long life built-in battery.

Against

Paid Withings+ subscription to take advantage of all the app’s features.

Follow us on Social Media

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

