Reported by Xiaozhong, an all-media reporter of Sports Weekly

On January 6, in the 12th round of the Saudi League, at home, Riyadh defeated Altai 2-0, and Brazilian striker Talisca scored two goals. The game was postponed for a day, but Ronaldo still failed to make his debut. Although Ronaldo’s transfer certificate has been obtained, it includes a two-game suspension. In addition, Riyadh Victory originally had 8 foreign players, which has reached the upper limit of the number of foreign players. It is necessary to cancel the registration of one foreign player in the team in order to complete the registration of Ronaldo. Therefore, in the first battle on January 6, Ronaldo could only sit in the stands and watch.

In an interview with Agence France-Presse on January 5, a senior official of Riyadh Victory explained: “Riyadh Victory has not registered for Ronaldo because there is no foreign aid quota. In order for Ronaldo to register, a foreign aid has to leave. Either transfer, Either terminate the contract.” According to outside speculation, the most likely to make room for Ronaldo is the 29-year-old Uzbekistan striker Jalolidin Masharipo.

Unable to play against Galtai, the first show was postponed, but in the friendly match on January 19, Ronaldo will face Messi. On January 5, Gallardo, the former head coach of River Plate, announced that on January 19, the United team composed of Riyadh Victory and Saudi Hilal will play a friendly match with Paris Saint-Germain, and he will be the team named ” Head coach of the United team at Riad Season. In the announcement, Gallardo said: “I would like to announce that on January 19th, I will be coaching the Riyadh season consisting of Hilal and Riyadh victorious players. We will see you soon.”

Gallardo has been out of work since his contract with River Plate ended at the end of last year. Although only playing one friendly, the time is short, but he will have the honor of being one of the coaches who have coached Ronaldo, while the opponent Paris Saint-Germain has superstars such as Messi, Neymar and Mbappe. “Riyadh Season” is an activity launched by the Saudi government to promote and publicize Saudi tourism. The friendly match should be played in Riyadh. Saudi Arabia is rich, and being rich is self-willed. It is not something that anyone can do to let Messi and Ronaldo compete in the same field.

The friendly match on January 19 will be the first match between Messi and Ronaldo after the World Cup in Qatar. Ronaldo left Europe and went to Saudi Arabia. In the future, if it weren’t for friendly matches or Club World Cup and other events, it would be difficult for him and Messi to have a chance to fight at the club level. At the national team level, it cannot be said that there is no chance for him and Messi to meet again, but there will not be too many. The battle on January 19 will also be the first time Ronaldo and Messi will face each other in a club friendly match.

Previously, Ronaldo and Messi have played against each other 36 times, 6 times in the Champions League, 18 times in La Liga, 5 times in the Copa del Rey, 5 times in the Spanish Super Cup, and 2 times in the friendly matches of the national team. 36 games, Ronaldo 11 wins, 9 draws and 16 losses, Messi 16 wins, 9 draws and 11 losses. Ronaldo scored 21 goals and Messi scored 22 goals. The last time the two met was in the UEFA Champions League group stage on December 8, 2020. Juventus won Barcelona 3-0 at the Nou Camp, and Ronaldo scored twice from penalties. After two years, Melo will play against each other again, which is very exciting.