The first stage of CBA: Guangdong Dongguan Dayi wins Xinjiang Yili Wang wine

On October 28, Guangdong Dongguan Dayi team player Xu Jie (front right) made a layup under the defense of Xinjiang Yili Wang wine team player Lu Tubula (front left).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Zhenhai

On the same day, in the eighth round of the first stage of the 2022-2023 Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, Guangdong Dongguan Dayi Team defeated Xinjiang Yiliwang Wine Team 100-81.

On October 28, the head coach of Xinjiang Yiliwang Wine Team, A Dijiang (left), watched the game from the sidelines.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Zhenhai

On October 28, Hu Mingxuan (left), a player of Guangdong Dongguan Dayi Team, made a layup under the defense of Aizimati, a player of Xinjiang Yiliwang Wine Team.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Zhenhai

On October 28, Zhang Hao (right) of Guangdong Dongguan Dayi team made a layup on the defense of Xinjiang Yiliwang wine team player Aizimati.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Zhenhai

On October 28, Guangdong Dongguan Dayi team player Brooks (right) was blocked from attacking during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Zhenhai