Sports

The first stage of CBA: Liaoning Bengang wins Zhejiang Dongguang

On October 10, the players and coaches of the Liaoning Bengang team displayed the championship rings.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Zhenhai

On the same day, in the first round of the first stage of the 2022-2023 China Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, the Liaoning Bengang team defeated the Zhejiang Dongguang team 74-64. Before the start of the game, the CBA League awarded the 2021-2022 championship ring to the Liaoning Bengang team.

On October 10, Liaoning Bengang player Guo Ailun (middle) passed the ball during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Zhenhai

On October 10, Liaoning Bengang team player Guo Ailun (center) made a layup during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Zhenhai

On October 10, Liaoning Bengang player Guo Ailun (left) made a layup during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Zhenhai

On October 10, Liaoning Bengang team player Fogg (right) made a layup during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Zhenhai

On October 10, Liaoning Bengang team coach Yang Ming (right) communicated with the referee during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Zhenhai

This is the championship ring of the 2021-2022 season won by the Liaoning Bengang team (photographed on October 10).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Zhenhai

On October 10, Liaoning Bengang team player Zhao Jiwei (bottom) and Zhejiang Dongguang team player Zhao Yanhao (top left) competed in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Zhenhai

On October 10, Zhejiang Dongyang Sunshine team player Zhao Yanhao (front right) competed in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Zhenhai

On October 10, the head coach of Zhejiang Dongguang Team Wang Bo (first from the right) communicated with the referee during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Zhenhai

On October 10, Liaoning Bengang player Han Dejun (front) made a layup during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Zhenhai

On October 10, Liaoning Bengang team player Li Xiaoxu (second from right) blocked a layup by Zhejiang Dongyangyang team player Zhao Yanhao (second from left) during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Zhenhai

On October 10th, Xu Zhonghao (front right) of Zhejiang Dongguang team blocked the shot of Liaoning Bengang team player Fogg (front left) during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Zhenhai

On October 10, Sun Minghui (left), a player of the Zhejiang Dongguang Sunshine Team, was blocked by Li Xiaoxu, a player of the Liaoning Bengang Team, during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Zhenhai

On October 10, Liaoning Bengang team player Fogg (middle) dribbled the ball and made a breakthrough in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Zhenhai

On October 10, Sun Minghui (left), a player of the Zhejiang Dongyangguang Team, competed with Foge, a player of the Liaoning Bengang Team, during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Zhenhai

On October 10, the Liaoning Bengang team championship flag was unveiled before the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Zhenhai

