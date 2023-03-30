On the morning of March 29, the Municipal Government Information Office held a press conference for the 2023 FINA Diving World Cup (Xi’an). The Municipal Sports Bureau and the International Port District introduced the event and answered questions from reporters.

As an event hosted by Xi’an this year

The first international high-level competition

Diving World Cup

received great attention from the public

How is the preparation for the competition?

What sports events will be held in Xi’an this year?

Xiaobu will take you to understand

The first stop of the 2023 Diving World Cup

April 14 Xi’an “jump”

Founded in 1979, the Diving World Cup is the highest-level individual diving event held by the World Swimming Federation. It is a grand event and a major event to test the diving training level of various countries.

The World Swimming Federation recently announced that the 2023 Diving World Cup will be divided into three stations, with Xi’an being the first. This event is an international A-level event, an annual individual event representing the highest level of diving in the world, and the highest-standard international individual sports competition held in Xi’an.

The event is sponsored by the World Swimming Federation, jointly organized by the Chinese Swimming Association, Shaanxi Provincial Sports Bureau, and Xi’an Municipal People’s Government, co-organized by Shaanxi Provincial Swimming Management Center, Xi’an Sports Bureau, and Xi’an International Port Area Management Committee. Operated by Sports Operation Management Co., Ltd. The event will be held at the Swimming and Diving Hall of Xi’an Olympic Sports Center from April 14th to 16th, 2023.

World Swimming Federation’s first event of the year

More than 100 athletes from 13 countries

Gather in Xi’an

Xiaobu learned at the press conference that there are 9 events in total in this competition, including male and female single 10-meter platform, double 10-meter platform, single 3-meter springboard, double 3-meter springboard, and mixed teams. More than 100 athletes from 13 countries including Brazil, Britain, Germany and China competed together.

△ Quan Hongchan’s wonderful performance in the diving swimming pool of Xi’an Olympic Sports Center (data map)

As the first event of the World Swimming Federation this year, the competition system has also been adjusted and optimized. Among them, there will be no semi-finals for individual events, and the finals will be held directly after the group stage. The game has become more compact, which helps athletes to perform at a higher level in the game.

High standards for event preparation and guarantee

Xi’an speeds up the cultivation of “World Famous Event City”

Ma Rui, director of the Municipal Sports Bureau, introduced the preparations for the event at the press conference:

Event organization

The competition organizing committee was established, with seven functional departments including competition organization, comprehensive security, reception service, security, media publicity, medical security, and comprehensive coordination, responsible for the specific work of the organizing committee.

competition preparation

According to the requirements of the FINA, a detailed training and competition schedule has been formulated, and special personnel are arranged to connect with sports teams and technical officials, and all aspects of the competition during the competition are coordinated. The National Sports General Administration and the Provincial Swimming Sports Management Center were invited to inspect the venue facilities and sports technology, and prepare for and guarantee the competition with high standards.

Event Guarantee

In accordance with the latest requirements for large-scale events, the various departments of the organizing committee have completed the formulation of special plans and plans, and made detailed arrangements for catering and accommodation, venue transportation, vehicle security, and medical rescue during the event, with a clear division of labor and dedicated personnel. At the same time, the security department of the organizing committee will focus on the competition venues and the residences of the delegations to carry out security, fire protection and other work to ensure the complete success of the event.

Event promotion

The event will be broadcast live by the China Central Radio and Television Sports Channel (CCTV5), and domestic and foreign media will be invited to participate in a comprehensive and multi-dimensional publicity report on the event, fully demonstrating the charm of Xi’an city, and presenting a wonderful event to the global audience. A world-class diving feast.

The Diving World Cup in Xi’an will definitely bring into play the great charm and influence of sports events, and fully demonstrate the unique role of events in building city brands and promoting industrial development. Next, Xi’an will continue to introduce high-level events, focus on improving the quality of events, optimize the layout of events, and amplify the effects of events, comprehensively promote the development of “events +” in our city, and promote the deep integration of sports events with tourism, culture, technology, health and other fields , to speed up the cultivation of the city brand of “World Famous Event City”, and contribute to the high-quality development of Xi’an.

Olympic Sports Center Swimming and Diving Hall

Renovation of the land training hall completed

Meet the requirements of world-class competitions

Fan Ming, Deputy Director of the Management Committee of the International Port Area, introduced the relevant work of the Comprehensive Security Department of the organizing committee:

Strengthen organizational security

Referring to the practice of the organizing committee, the International Port District has established an executive committee at the district level, and selected a number of key personnel who have participated in the guarantee of the “14th National Games” to participate in this event. At the same time, a district-level security work plan and a detailed promotion plan have been formulated to ensure that all are implemented on schedule.

Get ready for the game

Carried out and completed the renovation of the land training hall of the Olympic Sports Center Swimming and Diving Hall and the testing of the audio and video equipment and LED large screen equipment in the press release hall, which have met the requirements of world-class events; set up an on-site support team to ensure the organization and operation of the venue in a strict and detailed manner “Zero failure”.

Do a good job in event service

Under the guidance of the organizing committee, provide high-quality accommodation and car guarantees for technical officials and athletes participating in the event.

Improve the environment

Carry out special actions to improve the surrounding environment of the Olympic Sports Center in the whole region, coordinate relevant departments to ensure the water, electricity, and gas of the venue and its surroundings, and create a good atmosphere for the smooth holding of the event.

Next, the International Port Area will further speed up the setting of function rooms, optimization of personnel flow, development of event market, and preparation of ticket sales. Under the guidance of the organizing committee, we will jointly hold a wonderful and successful diving competition.

Improve the construction of sports events in the city

In 2023, Xi’an will also

host these important events

Shao Fang, deputy director of the Municipal Sports Bureau, introduced at the press conference that this year, Xi’an will further improve the system and mechanism for the construction of sports events in the city, with the holding of international and domestic high-level competitions as the engine, the promotion of independent IP events as the support, and innovation to create college students The series of events are used as a platform to build a city-wide sports event system of different levels, different regions, and different groups of people.

May

A national badminton team championship is planned, with 600 athletes including Olympic and world champions participating.

April-May

It is planned to hold the Shaanxi Provincial College Football League and the “Gathering of Talents, I Love Xi’an” event. Build an interactive development bridge between Shaanxi students and Xi’an city, encourage more young talents to aspire to start a business in Xi’an, and jointly create a high-quality college football game with extensive influence in our province and even the whole country.

October, November

To enhance independent IP events, the Xi’an Marathon and the Xi’an City Wall International Marathon will be held in October and November respectively, making the marathon a sports festival for all Xi’an citizens to participate in. In November, the World Women’s Chess Masters Summit will also be held.

At the same time, our city will actively connect with the project centers of the State Sports General Administration to promote more influential events such as tennis, frisbee, bicycle, and track and field street tours to land in the ancient city of Xi’an, and enhance the influence of Xi’an city.

Source: Published in Xi’an

Editor: Qi Shaoheng